Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Outfit Highlight Reel — and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes a Cameo

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing her fits to the fans. The Oscar winner and Goop entrepreneur shared an inside look at her chic day-to-day wardrobe, which included a gray slouchy suit she wore during a Bergdorfs shopping trip with look-alike daughter, Apple Martin.

In an Instagram carousel posted Monday, Jan. 30, Paltrow posted a collection of throwback #OOTDs (outfits of the day) featuring a cameo from Martin, as well as all the stylish fits she wears daily.

The first #OOTD saw Paltrow posed in front of her mirror with her hair lying over part of her face. In the photo, she is wearing Celine, including white flared jeans, a scarlet sweater, and brown shoes.

The second photo showed Paltrow and her daughter holding a Bergdorf Goodman shopping bag full of goodies. The mirror selfie was a flashback to when the two took on New York City together, going on a shopping spree and dinner date over Thanksgiving weekend.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In the photo, they are both wearing chic, comfy looks. Paltrow sports a gray Brunello Cucinelli set with a black turtleneck, while Martin is wearing blue jeans, an ivory cable knit sweater and loafers.

Photo number three showed Paltrow in a casual outfit, wearing RE/DONE denim and a striped shirt. While photo four showed her wearing a chic business-appropriate Victoria Beckham look consisting of a gray cargo midi skirt, hot pink v-neck sweater, matching strappy stilettos and a thick chain around her neck.

For the last two photos, one depicted Paltrow in a dressing room smiling in front of a mirror where she is wearing an APPLIED ART FORMS top and imogene + willie denim with black boots and glasses — followed by her last OOTD in a minimalist Gabriela Hearst white top and khaki jeans.

She captioned the photo, "Some OOTD's lately…should I make this into a monthly series?" To which social media creator @girlwithnojob replied, "We want more apple!!!!!"

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The candid response isn't much of a surprise. Martin, 18, recently made headlines for making her fashion week debut in Paris at the Chanel show, where she sat front row.

Ever since Martin wore a signature Chanel black-and-white checked dress-and-blazer ensemble while sitting front and center alongside Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink, everyone online has been clamoring for more looks and content from the budding style star.

Martin's rise into the fashion world came after she rang in the new year with family in a tropical paradise. Martin, Paltrow and the rest of the beautiful family enjoyed the ocean by going on a boat outing that the Goop founder recapped on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow showed her and her daughter sun bathing on the netted floor of the boat in contrasting bikinis. Martin in white and her mother in black. Both the beauties are posing for the camera — Martin with her hand over her mouth, while Paltrow soaks up the Vitamin D looking toward the sky.