Gwyneth Paltrow's Promo for Her New Goop Netflix Show Zeros in on 'Female Pleasure'

Goop is really going there.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s all-encompassing lifestyle brand is launching a six-episode Netflix series called The Goop Lab on Jan. 24, and the first trailer (out today) proves that the actress and her team plan to continue pushing boundaries.

The clip opens with The Politician star sitting around a table with a few other women. “So what happens in a workshop?” she asks. Without missing a beat, one participate responds: “Everyone gets off.”

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” the narrator of the trailer says, before Paltrow — who’s set to co-host the series with Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen — asks, “Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus.”

“We’re here one time, one life — how can we really milk the s*** out of this,” the Oscar winner says at the end of the clip.

The 30-minute episodes will cover energy healing, psychedelics, cold therapy, psychic mediums, anti-aging and orgasms, according to the trailer.

Netflix said in a press release today that the series will feature, “doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners, and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health.”

In the eye-catching promo shot for The Goop Lab, Paltrow is standing in what appears to be a vagina alongside the show’s tagline: “Reach new depths.”

Last year, Variety broke the news that the docuseries was in the works, and that it would focus on women’s physical, mental and spiritual health.

“We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They’re watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that,” Loehnen told the outlet.

“Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her,” the Goop chief content officer continued. “She’s always looking for white space. Whether it’s developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.”

“We’re trailblazers,” Paltrow previously said of her wellness brand. “We’re going to write about s— that people haven’t heard of … I’m so happy to suffer those slings and arrows, because if you look at the culture from then to now, people are so curious. It’s so beautiful to see people feeling empowered by natural solutions or ancient modalities alongside science and medicine.”