Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Shop Is Selling a Candle That Smells Like Her Vagina

The item is described to have a "funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent"

By Gabrielle Chung
January 10, 2020 07:52 PM

A candle in selling on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop online store has a very unconventional scent.

The 47-year-old actress’ company is currently selling a $75 votive cheekily named “This Smells Like My Vagina,” according to a listing on Goop’s online store.

Per the product description, the item — made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic — “started as a joke” between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. The two were testing scents when the Politician star blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina,” the website said.

While the two didn’t end up bottling the “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent” into a perfume, they did think it would be “perfect as a candle,” the description read.

According to Goop, the brand did a “test run” for the candle during the In Goop Health summit and “it sold out within hours.”

The candle’s scent is described to contain a “blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.”

Candle
Goop

However, this is not the first Paltrow has been open about her private parts.

In 2016, the Oscar winner revealed she has experimented with vagina-steaming. While skeptical at first, she admitted she was later hooked on the beauty treatment.

“The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, this is insane,” Paltrow told The Cut. “My friend Ben brought me and I was like, ‘You are out of your f—– mind. What is this?’ But then by the end of it I was like, ‘This is so great.’ Then I start to do research, and it’s been in Korean medicine for thousands of years and there are real healing properties.”

Gwyneth Paltrow
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Paltrow added at the time that she’s a huge fan of testing new treatments. “I actually really like being the guinea pig. Some of my other girls are guinea pigs for stuff, too, but I enjoy trying things. I don’t necessarily endorse all of them, but I like to try them and write about them.”

Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is currently set to launch a six-episode series on Netflix called The Goop Lab, which will feature the star and her team exploring unfamiliar health treatments. The series will premiere on Jan. 24.

