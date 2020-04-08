Gwyneth Paltrow's Current Self-Care Routine Involves a Daily Bath and 'Heavy Pour of Japanese Whiskey'

If there’s anyone that loves to take a little time for some self-care, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, she’s built a majority of her Goop lifestyle empire around the concept.

But even Paltrow admits that during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, finding the time to take care of yourself — and not feeling guilty about it — can be hard.

“Between work, general anxiety, two teenagers and making sure everyone gets fed, making time for self-care can feel gratuitous,” Paltrow, 47, told British Vogue. But she wants others to know that during this time, self-care is more important than ever.

The Goop founder and CEO’s entire staff, which is headquartered in Santa Monica, has been working remotely due to the statewide stay at home mandate in California, and Paltrow’s colleagues also told the outlet how they’ve been unwinding during stressful time.

“I try to carve out 20 minutes at the end of each day to draw a bath, put on a mask (I love our GOOPGLOW peel pads) and read, listen to a podcast or just text about Tiger King,” Paltrow said. “Often with a heavy pour of Japanese whiskey.”

While working from home, the star snapped a rare photo with her kids Apple Blythe Alison, 15, and Moses Bruce Anthony, 14, and thanked the for being her biggest cheerleaders. “WFH with some moral support 💚,” Paltrow captioned the sweet makeup-free selfie.

Last month, the actress spread awareness about the importance of flattening the curve amid the outbreak. Dressed in a full face mask and gloves in an abundance of caution, Paltrow opened up about her experience venturing out to the local farmers’ market with husband Brad Falchuck to get their groceries.

She said that both she and Falchuck, 49, were “grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning” and that the two “walked there (keeping lots of distance).”

The couple put on their masks and gloves when they neared the market, “only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” she said.

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol),” she explained.

She added, “It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place.”

Paltrow also gave a few suggestions of activities to do while stuck in self-isolation. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love,” the star said.

Goop is doing it’s part to give back as well.

Paltrow announced Wednesday that Goop is donating 25 percent of profits from sales of its popular GOOPGLOW 20% Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum and the G. Label Lauren Jacket and Vasquez Culottes she wears on the cover of the new issue of Town and Country to the Frontline Responder’s Fund.

