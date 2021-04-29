Gwyneth Paltrow Re-Wore Her Harry Winston Jewels from 1999 Oscars on Wedding Day for a Special Reason

"I wore the earrings and necklace when I got married to Brad in homage to my dad, as a way of keeping him there with us," the actress said in a recent interview

Gwyneth Paltrow is revealing the sweet story behind one of her most iconic outfits.

In a Vogue video published Wednesday, Paltrow, 48, looked back on her life through her style — but one outfit stood out as the "most famous": the bubblegum pink Ralph Lauren ballgown she wore to the 1999 Oscars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To accessorize the dress, Paltrow wore diamond earrings and a matching choker necklace from Harry Winston to the ceremony, where she won Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

"I had borrowed [these] Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars, and then after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them," Paltrow explained to Vogue, getting emotional as she shared the story. "Now I'm gonna cry. So, that was very sweet."

Paltrow's father, Bruce Paltrow, died suddenly in Rome, Italy, just three years later of complications resulting from pneumonia.

The Goop founder told Vogue that she re-wore the sentimental jewels in her wedding to Brad Falchuk in 2018.

"And I wore the earrings and necklace when I got married to Brad in homage to my dad, as a way of keeping him there with us," she said, before dabbing her eyes and joking, "You guys made me cry, you dicks! I hate crying in public."

gwyneth paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: vogue

Last month, Paltrow looked back on her Oscars win during an appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, recalling how "overwhelming" the experience was.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In L.A., everybody was so supportive," she said. "I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming."

Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and her father Bruce Gwyneth and Bruce Paltrow | Credit: George De Sota/Getty Images

"I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica, and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward," she said. "It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange."

"It was the weirdest most surreal time," she continued. "You're also kind of embarrassed that you're nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, 'I can't even believe this is happening. I'm not even that good. Does everybody hate me?' "

"I was kind of like, 'Well, of course, I'm not going to win but it's kind of cool, too,' " she added.