Gwyneth Paltrow Rewears Her Iconic Red Velvet VMAs Suit 25 Years Later to the Gucci Love Parade

Gwyneth Paltrow pulled out one of the most iconic looks in her archive for the star-studded Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night.

The actress, 49, seemingly paid homage to Tom Ford's tenure as creative director of the Italian fashion house when she arrived at the highly-anticipated Spring 2022 show in the same red velvet Gucci tuxedo she famously wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

Paltrow played up the nostalgic fashion moment by pairing the ensemble with a similar pale blue button down and sleek low ponytail — just like she did in the '90s.

Gwyneth Paltrow 1996 vmas Credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

During an episode of Vogue's Life In Looks YouTube series released earlier this year, Paltrow said the tuxedo is one of her favorite outfits ever.

"This is one of Tom Ford's original collections for Gucci. I was super — as everybody was at the time — obsessed with what he was doing for Gucci," she recalled. "He completely revolutionized the brand. Everybody was clamoring to get anything they could from the collection, and I was very lucky to borrow this beautiful red velvet tuxedo from him."

Paltrow continued: "Especially back in the day when I was leant or gifted something, I treated the clothes with so much reverence...I still have them all packed and stored properly in case Apple [Martin], my daughter, wants to wear any of them."

On Tuesday, Gucci used the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a runway to show over 100 Old Hollywood-inspired looks. The extravagant Los Angeles show also featured several celebrity models including Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Phoebe Bridgers.

Gwyneth Paltrow Gucci Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Paltrow was joined by Serena Williams, Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and more in the crowd.