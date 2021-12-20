Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Holiday Plans — and Lessons Learned During a 'Clarifying' Year

Gwyneth Paltrow has learned just how to ease into holiday madness — take a few days off!

"The holiday push is so intense between getting Christmas organized and being a mom and trying to run a business — I feel like I'm going to crash," the 49-year-old Goop founder tells PEOPLE. "I like to recharge so I have energy for all of it!"

When it comes to gift giving, Paltrow, who married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, starts her shopping early. "I am disciplined about it," says the mom of Apple, 17 and Moses, 15. "I make it a project. Brad can be hard to shop for. I'm getting him a wellness thing this year. My kids are super easy, because now they send me like an Excel spreadsheet of what they want!"

This year, Paltrow has partnered with mobile payment service Cash App to give away $500K of Bitcoin to her followers across social channels to help spread "holiday cheer."

"I've gotten really into this space," says Paltrow of cryptocurrency. "As weird as it is and hard to wrap our heads around, it's the future. And I really want specifically women to feel empowered to ask about Bitcoin and start to play with it. Cash App is an easy way to do it."

So what does Christmas look like in the Paltrow-Falchuk household? Paltrow says she's looking forward to a "home for the holidays kind of vibe" this year.

"We always listen to the Frank Sinatra Christmas album and I cook the same thing — roast turkey, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes and my grandmother's stuffing. Although this year, Brad was like, 'Does anyone really like turkey?' So I might make something else in addition!"

Paltrow says she also uses the holidays to reflect on the past year, take inventory on her business and seek out opportunities for growth.