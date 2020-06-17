The Goop founder showed off the new NSFW follow-up to her viral "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Goop's New 'This Smells Like My Orgasm' Candle: 'The Box Has Fireworks'

"That's the name of the candle and it sold out like crazy. I think it's hilarious," Fallon, 45, said. Paltrow replied: "It's pretty funny. The idea was it was sort of a punk rock, feminist kind of, like...[candle]."

Then she announced the newest scent in the "This Smells Like My..." candle family. "And we have a new one which actually might be more for you to give to your wife," the wellness guru said. "What is it called?" the comedian asked.

Paltrow held up the votive to reveal the name and Fallon leaned back in his chair and began cracking up. "Oh my heavens!" he said.

"And the box has fireworks," Paltrow said as she showed off the packaging that the candle comes in. With a big laugh and clap Fallon replied: "Of course it does! Of course it has fireworks. You are crushing it, man."

According to the Goop shop, where the "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle is exclusively sold, the scent is described as "tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive."

When Goop's vagina candle went viral, Paltrow actually said that the interestingly-named product initially just started out as a joke.

"I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, ‘This smells like my vagina!'” the Goop founder said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren’t on mushrooms,” she jokingly said to Meyers with a laugh.