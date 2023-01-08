Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'

Hailey Bieber was spotted in a "Nepo Baby" T-shirt in a parking garage in Los Angeles this week

By
Published on January 8, 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Hailey Bieber is getting some love for her most recent headline-making fashion choice.

The supermodel, 26, won over Gwyneth Paltrow this week when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a baby tee with the words "Nepo Baby" written across the front.

The look was Bieber's contribution to the recent "nepo baby" discourse — which was boosted by New York magazine's recent cover story that detailed a few familiar names within the entertainment industry.

In the comments section of an Instagram post from InStyle that highlighted Bieber's look, Paltrow, 50, implied that she'd even consider wearing one herself.

"I might need a few of these," the star commented.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Bieber's participation in the latest "nepo baby" talk comes as she's not only a model and founder of her own skincare brand Rhode, but also the wife of music superstar Justin Bieber and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, who introduced the pair at the TODAY show in 2009 before they met years later. (Paltrow, meanwhile, is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow.)

Bieber hasn't properly shared any comments about being a part of a famous family since the New York magazine cover dropped, but Paltrow previously spoke with Bieber herself in July 2022 for her Youtube series, Who's in My Bathroom. There, the pair discussed the concept of nepotism in Hollywood — before the debate reached the heights it has today.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears Carolina Herrera to Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

"As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," Paltrow said at the time. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good."

"Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom,' " she continued.

After Paltrow added that "nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn't know you, shouldn't have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make," Bieber agreed, telling her: "I need to hear this today."

Paltrow has had run-ins with the Baldwins before, having previously starred in a film with Bieber's dad in 1994 — Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle. The film also featured Jennifer Jason Leigh and Matthew Broderick, among other names.

