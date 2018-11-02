Gwyneth Paltrow Pulled a Meghan Markle and Wore Stella McCartney for Her Wedding Reception

Gwyneth Paltrow changed into a Stella McCartney romper for an “’80s dance party” at her wedding.

The actress, who gave fans a glimpse inside her intimate Sept. 29 nuptials to producer Brad Falchuk on her lifestyle site, Goop, switched into a dance floor-ready look designed by close friend Stella McCartney, as she partied into the night during her Sept. 29 wedding reception held at her Hamptons home.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Paltrow’s white romper featured a chic cape and gave her the freedom to dance with guests like Rob Lowe with ease. The star captioned one shot from the reception posted in her wedding album on Goop, “Quick change into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit for ’80s party jams.”

Like Paltrow, royal fashion icon Meghan Markle also selected a Stella McCartney design for her royal wedding reception on May 19.

After walking down the aisle in a custom Givenchy gown the Duchess of Sussex changed into a silky, slinky halter Stella McCartney gown featuring an open back.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares First Wedding Photo with Brad Falchuk: See Her Gorgeous Dress

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Like Meghan, Paltrow went more traditional with her look for the intimate outdoor ceremony. The star wore a custom Valentino Couture lace dress featuring feminine cap sleeves, an illusion neckline and an open-back. She paired the timeless design with a long tulle veil and her natural straight hair. Falchuk wore a gray Tom Ford suit, while Apple Martin, Paltrow’s 14-year-old daughter with ex Chris Martin, wore a strapless white Monique Lhuillier bridesmaid dress.

John Dolan

Paltrow shared one photo walking down the aisle with her new husband on Instagram and captioned it, “Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Chef Mario Carbone cooked dinner for the guests who attended the wedding, which was extra-special for the couple, since Paltrow and Falchuk went on their first date at one of the chef’s restaurants.

RELATED: Visit Goop to See Gwyneth and Brad’s Full Wedding Album

The couple was joined by close friends and family for the occasion including Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr.

After their big day, the newlyweds went on a mini-moon in Umbria and Paris, and then Paltrow traveled to London for the opening of Goop’s first international store, where McCartney helped the star celebrate Goop’s presence in the U.K.

Paltrow met Falchuk during her guest appearance spot on Glee in 2010, but they didn’t officially start dating until 2014. The couple announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue in Jan. 2018.

Earlier this year, Paltrow opened up to PEOPLE about planning her wedding, admitting that she was giddy thinking about what her nuptials would look like.

She said, “I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”