"I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything," Paltrow wrote on Instagram alongside a series of gorgeous photos of Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Rare Pics of Daughter Apple Posing for Her 16th Birthday: 'You Are Pure Joy'

Apple Martin got it from her mama!

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin's 16-year-old daughter celebrated her 16th birthday on Thursday, and Paltrow honored her mini-me with a beautiful tribute on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Apple poses on the couch in a white floral mini dress, looking like a true style influencer, in the Instagram gallery Paltrow posted on her feed.

"I can't believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow, 47, wrote alongside the photos. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Image zoom

Paltrow also recognized that due to current stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Apple's birthday celebrations didn't happen as planned, something the 16-year-old was taking in stride.

"I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝"

The birthday wishes continued to flow in the comments, with many celebrities and industry insiders sharing sweet messages to Apple.

"Happy 16th Apple!!! Love you ❤️," Kate Hudson wrote. Family friend and fashion insider Derek Blasberg quipped, "How much longer till Apple can take me clubbin’? Love you, Aps! 💘." While star-loved hairstylist Harry Josh wrote, "Holy super model 😍😍😍😍😍."

Supermodel Elle Macpherson also shared her love, writing, "Gorgeous girl. (inside and out) Beautiful message. Happy BIRTH day mumma and happy birthday to your beautiful daughter."

Apple was sporting one unlikely accessory in the photo, a turquoise cast on her thumb. While Paltrow didn't explain the injury, Apple was all smiles as she gave a very enthusiastic "thumbs up" to the camera.

Image zoom Courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow has been spending a lot of time with both her daughter Apple and her 14-year-old son Moses, who also celebrated a "quarantine" birthday last month.

The actress and Goop founder has been busy running her lifestyle brand from home, and in April she shared a hilarious note from Apple to her Instagram feed, which outlined a few tasks the teen thought her mom could take on while they practice social distancing.

Calling out a couple of Paltrow's most famous Goop products — the Jade Egg and the This Smells Like My Vagina Candle — Apple's note stated, “Make more vagina eggs & candles."

Paltrow captioned the funny post, “Apples interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen.”

During a February visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow addressed that having famous parents is definitely something her children are mindful of.