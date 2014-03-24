Gwyneth Paltrow may have posted this makeup-free photo to Facebook to raise awareness of water-providing charity Drop4Drop (caption: “Full of healing power. Support Drop4Drop. #iLoveWater #WorldWaterday”) but while doing so, she also raised awareness of the fact that her hair looks like ours in the morning and inadvertently gave us a reason to try the new skin care product she’s endorsing. Seriously, if all it takes to look this glowing pre-bronzer is hydration and the right skin cream, Goop, consider us sold.



Paltrow is hardly the first celebrity to post a no-makeup selfie — nor is she the first star do it to draw attention to a cause she’s promoting. And we’re fascinated by this trend of famous women showing how “real” they are by proving they look just like us in the morning (well, more or less).