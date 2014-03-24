Gwyneth Paltrow Posts a No-Makeup Selfie for a Good Cause
The star poses without makeup to promote a water charity
Courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow may have posted this makeup-free photo to Facebook to raise awareness of water-providing charity Drop4Drop (caption: “Full of healing power. Support Drop4Drop. #iLoveWater #WorldWaterday”) but while doing so, she also raised awareness of the fact that her hair looks like ours in the morning and inadvertently gave us a reason to try the new skin care product she’s endorsing. Seriously, if all it takes to look this glowing pre-bronzer is hydration and the right skin cream, Goop, consider us sold.
Paltrow is hardly the first celebrity to post a no-makeup selfie — nor is she the first star do it to draw attention to a cause she’s promoting. And we’re fascinated by this trend of famous women showing how “real” they are by proving they look just like us in the morning (well, more or less).
Are you a Real Beauty just like Gwyneth? Enter your photo for a chance to be in PEOPLE!
In addition to being a Restorsea ambassador (“I saw a real change in my skin,” she said), Paltrow also credits exercise — “It’s so detoxifying and good for your skin tone!” — for her excellent skin. And more recently, she’s added oil pulling (a practice in which you swish with sesame or coconut oil for 20 minutes, then spit) to her beauty regimen. “It’s really weird. Apparently it really pulls toxins out of your skin. It’s amazing!” she tells PEOPLE.
What do you think of Paltrow’s no makeup look? Do you like the trend of celebs showing off their fresh faces? Tell us below!
–Alex Apatoff, reporting by Brittany Talarico
See how Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to being named PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful woman!
[brightcoveplayer 2323283659001]