Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude Covered in Gold Body Paint for Provocative 50th Birthday Photo Shoot

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the phrase "birthday suit" to a whole new level.

In honor of her 50th birthday on Tuesday, the Goop founder posed wearing gold body paint — and nothing else — to celebrate her milestone year.

She shared with Goop followers and her fans that the photo shoot was a little dose of fun and a beautiful way to celebrate turning 50.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow shared. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

Though it looks like Paltrow simply coated herself in gold paint before posing, she actually used several of her favorite Goop products to prep for the fun photos. She prepared her skin and hair with her favorite products, including GOOPGENES All-in-One-Nourishing Face Cream, GOOPGENES Nourishing Repair Body Butter, GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm and G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo.

Courtesy Andrew Yee

Paltrow may just be turning 50 this week, but she started celebrating early — and reflecting on her life thus far.

In a post published to the Goop blog, Paltrow wrote that she'd "hurt people" and apologized for any past actions.

Noting that is she moving into a "new territory" of her life, Paltrow said doing that "requires owning my mistakes and finds me prostrate, praying I have learned from them all."

"Accomplishments (or things I did), though known and quantifiable, feel part of this linear past, less relevant. My errors, which live in the shadows, slippery and dark, are harder to define," she added. "Not because I don't know what they are, but because we keep them hidden, out of the logbooks."

Courtesy Andrew Yee

Continuing her candid blog post, Paltrow then noted that the "transition into the sweetness requires these be brought into the mind to adjudicate (do amends need to be made to anyone or to myself?), then into the heart, to be forgiven."

"I have hurt people, never intentionally, but I have done so just the same. I have let people down by not being who they needed me to be. I have betrayed myself to keep the peace," she wrote. "I have crossed lines, the thoughts of which sometimes rip me from sleep and suspend me into the hollowness of shame for a long, dark night."

Paltrow, who is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin, also wrote that she is "not sure I believe in going back in time to correct mistakes," adding, "Every one of those sleepless hours that came from one of these transgressions against myself or others has led to something."

Paltrow then apologized to "anyone that had a negative experience with me," writing, "I would like to fully acknowledge myself. I am imperfect, I can shut down and turn to ice, I have no patience, I swear at other drivers, I don't close my closet doors, I lie when I don't want to hurt feelings."

Courtesy Andrew Yee

Paltrow also shared a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram, guiding her fans to Goop's website to read her "musings on a milestone." In the photo, she's carefree and jumping around in the grass in a bikini with a huge smile on her face. She shared an additional glimpse of her bikini look on Goop's website, this time in full technicolor.

Back in October 2021, Paltrow chatted with PEOPLE about aging and how she still struggles with her body image.

"Unfortunately, we're always looking at ourselves with a critical eye," the Goop founder explained at the time. "I would love to get to a place where I don't do that anymore."

She continued, "I want to show up for myself in a more loving way, because it's all going south from here! There's nothing we can do about it."