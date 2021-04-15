Gwyneth Paltrow on Whether Daughter Apple, 16, Will Go Into the Family Business

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't sure if 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin is going to follow in her footsteps in the long run — but for now, the teenager is happy to promote her mogul mom's lifestyle empire Goop.

After Apple helped develop the brand's new GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion ($58), Paltrow let her star in the campaign as well. "When [the product] came out, I was like, "Oh, my gosh, should I let her be in the picture or not?' Because she wanted to be in the picture. So we decided to let her," The Politician star told Savannah Guthrie during Thursday's episode of TODAY.

When Guthrie asked if Apple will eventually go into the family business, Paltrow quipped, "Which one?!"

"I don't know. I think both of my kids [Paltrow also shares son Moses, 14, with ex Chris Martin] are sort of like, 'We don't want to think about what we want to do. We just want to see what unfolds,'" she shared.

The Iron Man star has raised more than a few eyebrows over the years with her controversial approach to health and wellness, launching everything from sex pillows to vampire repellent spray under Goop. And during the interview, Paltrow revealed that even her own mother, Blythe Danner, is shocked by some of the products.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

"Is your mother ever like, 'Gwyneth, I can't —," Guthrie asked. To which the Oscar-winner replied, "Always."

Speaking about Goop's best-selling vibrator, Paltrow said she's "not surprised" by the success of the product. "Look, I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are," she told Guthrie. "And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it, we're on morning television. So we can't talk about female pleasure."