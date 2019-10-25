Gwyneth Paltrow Models Plunging Black Unitard to Support Trainer Tracy Anderson's Workout Line

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Everyone needs a friend like Gwyneth Paltrow!

The actress, 47, shared a gym mirror selfie with a fellow workout class goer, in which both women are rocking what seems to be a form-fitting black jumpsuit designed by Paltrow’s longtime trainer and business partner, Tracy Anderson.

“Merch,” Paltrow wrote alongside the photo, adding the hashtag #tracyandersonmethod.

While the Goop founder and her pal look to be enjoying their TA workout gear, a few fans pointed out what seems to be a lack of support provided by the low-cut ensembles.

“Ummm…is this workout gear? @gwynethpaltrow cos my tit tats be right outta THAT top! 😂😂😂,” one user wrote. While another commented, “Do you make those tops for women with bigger cups? No way I’ll be able to work out and not get arrested hahaha”

Image zoom Tracy Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The deep scoop-neck tops, which feature Tracy Anderson’s “TA” logo, are not yet available on her website but Instagram users already have thoughts about the branding.

RELATED: Tracy Anderson Shares Then-and-Now Photos to Show How Fit She is at 43: ‘Hard Work Has Paid Off’

YouTube Fashion and Beauty Director Derek Blasberg jokingly said, “Does TA stand for tata’s?” to which one fan replied, “best observation on the internet today 👯‍♀️”

Image zoom Tracy Anderson leading a class at In goop Health in June Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Paltrow’s sweet endorsement comes after Anderson, 44, defended the actresses pricey health and wellness summit in London earlier this year.

At the exclusive event, attendees paid $5,700 for a weekend pass that included a two-night hotel stay at the Kimpton Fitzroy hotel, wellness-trend workshops, food pop-ups, a variety of speaker panels and a VIP workout with Anderson and Paltrow.

But some fans claimed the event didn’t live up to its promise and criticized The Politician star for ripping them off, even going so far as to call her a “pretentious, greedy extortionist.”

Image zoom Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In response to the criticism, Anderson stood up for her friend and longtime client this week by arguing that nobody was forced to attend the summit.

“It’s just options. She’s not telling anyone what to do, or what to wear,” the celebrity fitness guru told Page Six. “Everyone has a voice now on social media — if you are too negative, people are going to start shutting down and communities are going to be destroyed instead of built up.”

“My gyms are $900 a month,” she pointed out to Page Six. “I have been criticized time and time again, but if people really understood the craftsmanship it takes to run custom prescriptions programs at that level — in the real estate I’m in — they would understand that opportunity has a price tag. It’s just the system we live in.”