Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Makeup-Free in a Rare Photo with Kids Apple, 15, and Moses, 13

Gwyneth Paltrow took a short break from working to share an adorable (and rare!) selfie with her two children.

The Goop founder, 47, shared a gorgeous bare-faced photo — wearing layered gold chain necklaces, a oversize t-shirt and her hair pulled back into a loose bun — with both of her teenagers standing at her side.

“WFH with some moral support 💚,” Paltrow captioned the sweet shot which featured a glimpse at her daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 15, and son Moses Bruce Anthony, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

And her friends were quick to comment on the post.

“The cutest admins I’ve ever seen,” journalist and fashion industry insider Derek Blasberg wrote, while designer Rachel Zoe shared, “Don’t I know it.”



The selfie marks the first photo Paltrow has shared of both of her children since May 2019, as both she and Martin like to keep them out of the spotlight. But on Mother’s Day last year, Paltrow made an exception when she shared a selfie of the trio which appeared to be taken on a tropical vacation.

“Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life. I love you both so much. I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!!” she wrote at the time.

In March 2019, The Politician star also posted a cute ski lift selfie with her daughter. The duo can be seen smiling for the camera, with Apple wearing reflective rainbow goggles and a white helmet, while the makeup-free Goop founder has her blonde hair held back in a ponytail.

Paltrow kept it simple for the caption and used an apple emoji (referring to her daughter’s name), a skiing emoji and a red heart emoji.

However, Apple interjected in the comments with a sassy reply to remind her mom that she needs to have full photo approval before posting.

“Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple hilariously wrote.

Paltrow jokingly clapped back: “you can’t even see you face!”