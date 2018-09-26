Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

It’s hard to believe that Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle empire Goop is celebrating its 10th birthday. The site has introduced the world to many polarizing practices, including the benefits of getting stung by bees, vaginal steaming, and, of course, the ever-controversial Jade egg. In honor of the brand’s 10th anniversary, Paltrow took to Instagram to personally thank Goop’s loyal fan base, and she did so in the Goopiest way possible — without a stitch of makeup.

“Excuse my no makeup and dark circles, I did not sleep very much last night,” Paltrow began her selfie video.

“Today on our 10th anniversary, a very special day, thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of our community,” she told fans who’ve supported the brand for the last decade. “We will strive to make the next 10 years even better, and more interesting and groundbreaking.”

Paltrow is also featured on the Goop podcast this week where she discusses the future of the brand and what she credits its success to.

“I think Goop has always really dictated to me who she is as much as I’ve tried to shepherd her into what she is,” she said about the brand’s success. “Frankly, I think we’re trying to build a significant business. We’re trying to build a global lifestyle business that matters and that is impactful and new. I never think, ‘Oh, I want to do it just like they did it.’ There are certain aspects of people’s businesses that I really admire. I have mentors that I really look up to and call when I have a specific question for that person.”

To celebrate the momentous milestone, we’re looking back at the most memorable (and oftentimes controversial!) Goop suggestions since the launch of the lifestyle site.

Jade Eggs

The site posted an article about jade eggs, supposedly an ancient “guarded secret of Chinese royalty” used by queens and concubines, which when placed into your vagina for hours have the power to improve ones sex life, balance ones menstrual cycle and “intensify feminine energy.” But according to San Francisco-based ob-gyn Jen Gunter, “There’s no such thing as magic,” and these jade eggs can lead to infection.

In September 2018, Goop paid a $145,000 settlement for “misleading” claims about the effectiveness of vaginal eggs.

Vaginal Steaming

Paltrow initially thought it sounded “insane” to steam ones private parts but she was “hooked” after trying it at the Tikkun Spa in Santa Monica. (Dr. Gunter wrote a lengthy blog post saying steaming ones vagina is “not good.”)

Peeing in the Shower

Goop suggested that squatting to pee in the shower, rather than sitting on a toilet to relieve oneself, is better for ones pelvis muscles.

“Healing” Stickers

The site came under scrutiny after an article claiming that the $160 Body Vibes “healing” sticker pack it was selling had the power to “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.” The article stated that the stickers were made from the same materials used to line NASA space suits to monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear. A NASA told PEOPLE that they “do not line their spacesuits with conductive carbon material.”

Sex Dust

Goop often touts the power of Moon Juice’s Sex Dust to “excite sexy energy in and out of the bedroom.” According to the website, Paltrow drinks a Moon Juice smoothie every morning and chooses a dust variety based on her mood that day.

Holiday Gift Guides

In 2016 she suggested her Goop-ers gift a $8,300 Groovy Yurt, to… all the people you know who happen to be in the market for a yurt.

Tracy Anderson’s Extreme Diet

Paltrow’s go-to trainer came under fire for suggesting people who wish to lose weight should work out every day while adopting a gluten-free, low-carb diet. Shortly after her suggestions were published, nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told The Independent that the diet had the potential to be “extremely damaging” and could negatively impact mental and physical health.

Apitherapy (a.k.a. Getting Stung By Bees on Purpose)

That’s right, people get stung by bees on purpose to achieve glowing skin. “It’s a thousands-of-years-old treatment,” Paltrow told The New York Times. “People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful.”

Earthing

The site explored the practice of Earthing, which claims walking around outside barefoot and reconnecting with nature can cure “inflammation and arthritis to insomnia and depression.” (Paltrow later admitted she sometimes doesn’t know “what the f— we talk about” at Goop.)

And Last But Not Least, Conscious Uncoupling

Paltrow coined the term “Conscious Uncoupling” in an article on the website announcing her divorce from Chris Martin and later said that her post “broke the f—— Internet.”