Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Selfie with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Oh Man Do I Love You'

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet message for Apple Martin in honor of National Daughters Day.

The Goop founder posted a glowing selfie alongside her lookalike 17-year-old daughter, each wearing layered chain necklaces and softly smiling at the camera. Paltrow wrote, "Oh man do I love you #nationaldaughtersday."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star's celeb friends filled her Instagram post with loving comments after she posted the selfie with Apple. "The most beautiful duo," said Rachel Zoe.

Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh said, "Holy crap she is GORG."

Paltrow's National Daughter Day tribute came just one day before her own 49th birthday. The actress's husband Brad Falchuk, 50, posted a photo of Paltrow on Instagram along with a lengthy birthday message celebrating her.

"When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things - that she's beautiful, that she's funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy - but also always has time for you. But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts. A lot of people notice without acting. They notice. Then they complain or they gossip or they shrug. And a lot of people act without noticing. Sometimes it's helpful, but that is a dangerous way to act. Because you're usually just acting for yourself. But Gwyneth notices and acts," he began.

"She may notice you need a hug and give you an outstanding one. She may notice that you're hungry and make you a delicious egg sandwich. She may notice you love the Red Sox and she will live and die with them even if she doesn't understand what the hell is going on in the game. She may notice that you're tired all the time and she will get you the right doctor to balance your hormones or create a little chewy square to help you sleep or wake up or teach you to meditate. She may notice that people still get weird about the word vagina and she will do something so that, for a few days at least, everyone is saying that word. She may notice that women are feeling funny about their bodies and how they are working and she will find brilliant people for them to talk to about it or have those experts write an article for Goop. She may notice that there is injustice," Falchuk continued.

"That there are people who abuse others and she will take a stand for the victims, even if it's scary. Even if she was a victim, too. She will notice that birthdays matter and so she will always show up to your party with a great gift," he added. "She will notice that you worked hard on something and she will amplify your work with whatever credibility she was earned. She will also notice if you are driving like an asshole and act using her swear words and middle finger. I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth's birthday. So today we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserves to be celebrated it's you, Gwyneth. Happy birthday. ❤️"

The couples' friend and comedian Chelsea Handler commented on Falchuk's Instagram post saying: "Love this. What a husband to notice all the things she notices. Xx."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk | Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Paltrow and Falchuk — who first met on the set of Glee — tied the knot in September 2018, after dating for more than three years. The couple's third wedding anniversary is just three days away.