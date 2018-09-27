Gwyneth Paltrow Shops at N.Y.C. Lingerie Store Ahead of Wedding

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Gwyneth Paltrow is on a bride-to-be shopping spree.

The actress kicked off her birthday celebrations (she turns 46 today) with a stop at the lingerie store, Journelle, in the Soho neighborhood of New York City, a source tells PEOPLE.

While we don’t know exactly what Paltrow picked out, the store does boast a huge selection of bridal lingerie (she’s rumored to tie the knot to fiancé Brad Falchuk soon) and cute robes that would make a great gift for her bridesmaids. Journelle has also been featured frequently on Paltrow’s lifestyle site Goop as a shopping destination to visit in NYC if you’re on the hunt for the perfect bra.

While Paltrow has yet to post anything birthday-related on her social media, her soon-to-husband posted a sweet, heartfelt message in her honor on Instagram calling her a “timeless beauty.”

He captioned the beachside pic of Paltrow: “She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them. Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year.”

The Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder has been celebrating her upcoming wedding to her producer beau all year. The couple hosted a glitzy star-studded black tie engagement party in April, and Paltrow’s been having bachelorette luncheons and parties throughout the year with her famous friends.

Celebs including Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe threw Paltrow a bridal lunch party in April, and she had a beachy getaway with more friends in Cabo, Mexico later that same month.

A source told PEOPLE, “Gwyneth arrived in Cabo Wednesday with a group of girlfriends, including Stella McCartney, for her bachelorette party. She looked ecstatic. They have many fun activities planned, including pool time, spa and fun dinners.”

Since their engagement, which they announced on the cover of Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue on which Paltrow debuted her massive sapphire ring, the actress has been excited about the wedding planning process.

She eloped for her previous marriage to now ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and previously told PEOPLE she’s “excited about everything” when it comes to wedding planning. “I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”