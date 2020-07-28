Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli asked a variety of stars to have their loved ones take photos of themselves for the brand’s latest campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dern and More Stars Pose at Home in New Valentino Ads Shot by Their Famous Families

Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli has taken a creative approach to marketing campaigns in the coronavirus era: enlisting celebrities to have their loved ones photograph them.

The new campaign features a variety of stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Christy Turlington, Laura Dern, Frances McDormand and many more wearing looks from the Valentino Fall/Winter 2020-21 collection while posing in different areas around their homes.

“I thought I would ask my friends to ask the people they loved to take their pictures, to show them not as what they do, but who they are,” Piccioli told The New York Times of the shoot.

The campaign is a reflection of Piccioli's belief that we are all connected through empathy — even six-feet apart. According to Valentino, all talent involved will forgo a paycheck and instead, 1 million euros will be donated to the Italian Hospital Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome to help fight the global pandemic.

Paltrow, who was shot by her director/producer hubby Brad Falchuk, has been busy working on ad campaigns while at home. The Goop founder, 47, recently launched the new July Core Collection of her lifestyle brand's clothing line, G. Label and also enlisted Falchuk to step in as photographer. (She also had her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin model alongside her for the lookbook.)

Other stars featured in Valentino's buzzy ads include Jude Law’s son, model Rafferty Law, who asked his mother Sadie Frost to take his photos (she was also his photographer for his Wonderland Mag cover).

Dern entrusted her photos to son Ellery Harper, who asked his younger sister Jaya to take his pics.

Naomi Campbell took her photo, standing in front of a pool wearing a long puffer jacket, herself, and fellow supermodel Turlington appears with nephew James Turlington and niece Cameron Grace Carter posing in a field shot by Christy's sister, Kelly Turlington Burns.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress Frances McDormand asked Bruno Delbonnel, a French cinematographer who has worked with her husband, Joel Coen, to take her photos.

“At the end of the day, it’s an ad campaign for a big fashion house, and I’m very mindful of this,” McDormand, who posed in her outdoor shower wearing an elaborate hat, told The Times. “This is a very specific time in our culture where we are all trying to balance the needs of the human species with the institutions we’ve created. What this does is provide a glimpse of our personal lives. It’s an alternative to a Zoom meeting.”

