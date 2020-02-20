Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and More Stars Go Makeup-Free at Goop Dinner Party

Stars just went au naturale for Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Wednesday, The Politician actress and her lifestyle company, Goop, hosted an intimate beauty event in Los Angeles that featured products from the brand’s GOOPGLOW collection. And in true Goop fashion, it was not your typical dinner party. The A-list guests including Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Rachel Zoe and Erin Foster, were all encouraged to arrive without a single drop of makeup on.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

“The invitation encouraged guests to forgo concealer, foundation, and other facades and show up as their natural selves,” a press release stated, in an effort to spark otherwise taboo conversations about topics like “wellness and shame.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Before the event, guests received the three-piece Goop Glow starter kit — which comes with a five-pack of skin-supporting ingestible powder supplements, an overnight peel and body luminizer — to get their skin looking and feeling great.

Image zoom Crystal Lourd and Rachel Zoe Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Throughout the party, photographer Douglas Friedman shot attendees (including stylist Jamie Mizrahi and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer) rocking a fresh face, and captured images from the start of dinner, in which Paltrow and artist Alexandra Grant (who is currently dating Keanu Reeves) led a conversation about the perception of beauty, aging and covering up insecurities.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexandra Grant BFA.com

Image zoom Erin Foster and Jamie Mizrahi Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

This is not the first time the actress has used her lifestyle brand (which is currently selling the now-viral vagina-scented candle) to challenge societal norms. Earlier this year, she launched The Goop Lab, a Netflix series that follows Paltrow and her team as they delve into the “unregulated” side of health.

The six-episode series covers energy healing, psychedelics, cold therapy, psychic mediums, anti-aging and orgasms.

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen says in one clip, before Paltrow — who co-hosts the series Loehnen — asks, “Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus?”

Netflix said in a press release that the series features, “doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners, and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health.”