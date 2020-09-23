Gwyneth Paltrow Has Saved 'Every Red Carpet Look' for Daughter Apple, 16

Gwyneth Paltrow just revealed that she is saving some of her most iconic looks for daughter Apple Martin, so now we’re officially counting down the days until the 16-year-old beauty makes her red-carpet debut.

During a Zoom interview with PEOPLE to discuss her new partnership with anti-wrinkle injection treatment Xeomin, the actress described Apple (whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) as a “beauty queen” and admitted “she is glamorous in a way that I’m not.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She's very, very into makeup, which I'm not,” the Goop founder, 47, shared. “She knows how to do it perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She's a beauty queen.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Goop

Paltrow continued, “She loves to play in my closet,” adding, “I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.”

While Apple's Instagram account is set to private mode, what we've seen from this teenage fashionista thus far is very promising.

This summer, Apple stepped in to help her mom launch the new July Core Collection of Goop's clothing line, G. Label, since models were hunkered down at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Modeling alongside Paltrow (and her TV producer husband of almost two years, Brad Falchuk), Apple showed off her effortlessly chic personal style and proved she is a natural in front of the camera.

The mother-daughter look-alike duo matched in denim pieces, with Paltrow wearing a pair of "sexy, throwback" Griffin bootcut jeans ($295) that she calls her "obsession," while Apple donned the Yu denim pencil skirt ($325) as they held hands for a photo taken in the backyard.

Image zoom Brad Falchuk/Courtesy Goop

"We made both of these retro styles out of vintage-soft denim that’s got a bit of stretch but still holds you in. The jeans are ’90s, the skirt is straight out of the ’70s, and the looks are as enduring as it gets," Paltrow says of the two looks. "Heels, sandals, or barefoot like my daughter, Apple — you can wear them with anything."

In May, Paltrow took social media by storm when she shared two rare photos of her gorgeous daughter in honor of her 16th birthday. Apple donned a Reformation puff-shoulder frock that featured a plunging neckline and a ruffled hem in the viral Instagram post, which garnered sweet comments from celebrities including Kate Hudson, Derek Blasberg and Elle Macpherson.

Image zoom Courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow; Reformation