Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Vagina Candles, Vibrators and Beauty Products Are Now on Uber Eats

You read that right: You can now get a Goop-approved side with your burger and fries

File this under the most 2022 news you'll read today: Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand Goop have partnered with Uber Eats, so now you can order up some of the mogul's favorite beauty and sexual wellness products on-demand.

"I'm super excited to partner with Uber Eats on my first ever Super Bowl spot, because there is truly nothing easier than having all of your favorite Eats (and 'Don't Eats'!) delivered," Paltrow said in a statement. "As part of the campaign, I'm thrilled to launch Goop exclusively on Uber Eats just ahead of the big game. We're offering the Goop crème de la crème: skincare and beauty best-sellers, plus our candles and sexual wellness favorites."

Paltrow joined Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah for the Uber Eats' new Super Bowl commercial — which saw the superstar sinking her teeth into one of her candles.

"This candle tastes funny - not bad, but funny," she muses.

The premise — people think they must be able to eat things that come in a bag labeled "Uber Eats" — led to some funny outtakes. Coolidge even shared a look some of the bloopers while on Jimmy Kimmel Live and yes, she can make chomping into a roll of paper towels look hilarious.

When Goop's vagina candle went viral, Paltrow revealed that the NSFW-named product initially just started out as a joke.

"I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, 'This smells like my vagina!'" the Goop founder said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

She jokingly added, "And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren't on mushrooms."