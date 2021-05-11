Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Plus: find out why now is the perfect time to buy the Goop vibrator you've been hesitant to invest in

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Shopping Tips for Everyone But Daughter Apple: 'She Does Not Want My Advice Whatsoever'

Love 'em or hate 'em, she's selling a lot of 'em, so if you've ever been curious, now's the time to shop the Goop-iest items, thanks to a partnership with Rakuten for its Big Give week. Shoppers can earn 15% cash back just by shopping through the Rakuten site or app at hundreds of different stores participating, including Intermix, Intimissimi, Kate Somerville, Levi's, Mejuri and of course, Goop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was like, this is pretty cool, being able to offer some of our premium products at more accessible pricing," Paltrow, 48, tells PEOPLE about the commerce company's cash-back event, running until May 17. "I thought it would be great for Rakuten and Goop to partner."

"Those are the three things I use religiously every morning and every night," Paltrow says of the products, which clock in at $95 and above. "I really love the idea that [the cash-back promotion] might encourage people to try them out."

Though daughter Apple, 16, has been an in-house beauty product tester (as she has demonstrated on TikTok), Paltrow shares that she is definitely not here for her mom's style advice.

The Oscar winner tells PEOPLE Apple "does not want my advice whatsoever on anything" when it comes to shopping: "She has all of her online stores that she loves, and my son is the exact opposite."

She says 15-year-old Moses Martin (whom she also shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) "cannot make up his mind. He's very indecisive, like I am. He's mostly shopping on skateboard sites and that kind of thing. But he likes advice; she does not."

Though Apple isn't exactly in the market for fashion tips, she has come to grudgingly accept that her mom earned her "style icon" status for good reason.

"My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser," the star says, adding that Moses does still have some objections: "My son, he never likes it if I wear anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut. He wants me to dress very conservatively when I leave the house."

When it comes to Paltrow's own shopping philosophy, she believes in investing in well-made pieces, which is something her father, the late director Bruce Paltrow, taught her early on.

"My dad was more of a shopper than my mom [actress Blythe Danner]. He always said to buy things of great quality, and look after that," Paltrow explains. "Whenever he would wear a cashmere cable knit sweater, he would put it back in a plastic bag with a little cedar chip in it. He kept his shoes and nice items bagged. He really looked after his things. He was sort of the opposite of that fast-fashion mentality. He really instilled that in me. Buy things of really good quality, take care of them and keep them forever."

She follows that advice, which means Apple has a number of killer clothes to borrow now that the '90s are back in full swing: "I have tons of clothes from the '90s that I've saved. I've saved basically all my red carpet dresses," she says.

But one of her most cherished items never saw a glitzy premiere or awards show: "My dad bought a sweatshirt from my high school; it was his and now I wear it. It's pretty cute."

To kick off Give Big Week, Paltrow filmed a fun video with her friend and interior designer, Brigette Romanek to chat about their favorite fashion, beauty, wellness and home decor must-haves.

And if you happen to be overwhelmed by the more than 500 stores participating in Rakuten's 15% cash back initiative, remember Paltrow's go-to shopping mindset: "I love to buy investment pieces of great quality because you really keep them forever."