Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Introduces 'Hands Off My Vagina' Candle for an Important Cause

Goop is donating $25 from each candle purchase to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, which fights for reproductive freedom

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop just launched another buzzworthy candle — but this one was made with reproductive rights in mind.

In honor of the 49-year anniversary of the groundbreaking Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision (which protects a pregnant woman's choice to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction), Goop is donating $25 from each sale of the $75 ″Hands Off My Vagina″ candle to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation. The non-profit organization raises money to fight for women's reproductive freedom, which has recently been put in jeopardy in states like Texas, where a new restriction limits providers from performing abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

"The word 'vagina' holds a lot of power. And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off," Paltrow, 49, said on Instagram. "Hands off our vaginas in any context where they're not invited. Your reproductive organs; your choice."

"In honor of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on January 22, goop will donate $25 from the sale of each limited-edition candle sold on goop.com and in our retail stores to the ACLU Foundation's Reproductive Freedom Project," she added.

The candle's scent is similar to the infamous "This Smells Like My Vagina" featuring "velvety" notes of Hinoki Wood and Damascena Roses with hints of toasted cacao and soft coriander.

When Goop's vagina candle first went viral two years ago, Paltrow actually said that the cheeky product initially just started out as a joke.

"I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, 'This smells like my vagina!'" the Goop founder said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

She jokingly added, "And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren't on mushrooms."