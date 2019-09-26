Watch Gwyneth Paltrow Get Red Carpet Ready in Her Backyard with Makeup Artist Gucci Westman

Gwyneth Paltrow knows there’s no better light for doing makeup then the the sun.

Before The Politician actress, 46, attended a screening of her new Netflix series, Paltrow’s friend and makeup artist Gucci Westman stopped by her Hampton’s home to talk beauty and more as the star got glammed right in her backyard.

“I haven’t been here since your wedding!” Westman, who founded the cosmetics brand Westman Atelier, said as she arrived. “I know! Good memories or traumatic memories?” Paltrow joked, referencing her Sept. 2018 nuptials, when Westman did her makeup.

As Westman prepped Paltrow’s skin, she revealed that Westman Atelier would be launching on the star’s lifestyle site, Goop.

“It’s such good makeup that I never would have thought how clean it was,” Paltrow said.

The actress then explained why she’s been such a proponent of the clean beauty movement as both an entrepreneur and beauty customer.

“It’s so pro-female. It’s very empowering for women to choose if they want to put something that may be toxic or not on their bodies,” she said.

Halfway through the makeup application, Paltrow’s friend Derek Blasberg popped by to ask the star more beauty questions.

“What’s a makeup look you’ll never do again?” Blasberg asked.

Paltrow admitted: “I didn’t love that ’90s thin eyebrow thing that happened for a while. Super matte face and brown. What was with the brown?”

Paltrow made headlines earlier this week after a video of her slowly walking onstage at the Emmy Awards went viral. The clip left many Twitter users suggesting she wear a different dress and declaring it the “best performance of the night.”

But the actress defended her outfit of choice on Thursday morning’s Today show.

“I don’t totally get it,” Paltrow told host Savannah Guthrie. “Although, there was no slit in the back of the dress because it was from 1963, a couture Valentino gown, so I didn’t want to chop a slit in it.”

She added, “I think I look pretty normal.”