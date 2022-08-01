Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Look at Her Luxurious In-home Spa as She Shares Her Self-Care Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Goop video was filmed from the comfort of her at-home spa in Montecito

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing the secrets to her stunning skin, as she gave beauty product lovers an in-depth look at her full-body routine featuring products from her GOOPGENES line.

The 49-year-old actress and entrepreneur does not have to go far for a spa treatment, as she showed her in-home spa at her Montecito house which has a cold plunge, hot tub, steam room and sauna.

"You definitely don't need a spa in order to do this routine, but it doesn't hurt, let's face it," she quips at the start of the clip.

The first product Paltrow uses is the G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush which she brushes towards the heart to encourage blood flow. "It just wakes you up, and it's tingling and invigorating, and it's one of my favorite wellness rituals to do before I sweat or work out or take a hot shower," she shared.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Luxurious At-Home Spa Routine; Goop/YouTube Credit: Goop/YouTube

To help with wear and tear especially on color-treated hair, Paltrow turns to GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum. "I really wanted to create something that was active and would really help strengthen the hair…it just makes my hair really manageable and soft and shiny," she said, while recommending working the serum from root to tip.

"It smells really lovely. I leave it in for at least 20 minutes" though "you can even sleep with it overnight," she said.

Her next step to maintain glowing skin is "The Martini" Emotional detox bath soap. "I bathe in this every single night," she admitted. And the reason behind the product's name is because of the martini drink of course, "but when you're doing a film, 'the martini' is what they call the very last shot of the day," she revealed. The shampoo has a beautiful texture which includes Himalayan salts and essential oils.

As for what she calls her "best red-carpet secret," Paltrow relies on GOOPGENES Repair Body Butter. "It's super rich and ultra-hydrating. It's firming like the rest of the GOOPGENES collection. You can just massage it into your skin and it gives you this incredible glow," she notes.

Last but not least is the Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo which she said "will really keep your hair soft and shiny," and gives more bang for your buck too. "You really need just a small scoop — so it'll last forever — so it's also an incredible value."

Commenting on the shampoo's texture, Paltrow said, "You can feel the salt and that's really what's going to clean the scalp deeply and give your scalp this nice fresh feeling, but also the shampoo itself is incredibly sudsy and luxurious."