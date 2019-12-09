Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Herself a Vibrator for Christmas in Cheeky Goop Holiday Commercial

Gwyneth Paltrow is indulging this holiday season.

In a new commercial for her wellness brand, the actress and Goop founder, 47, listens to music, double fists martinis and gifts herself a vibrator while wearing lavish holiday looks from the December collection of Goop’s limited-edition fashion line, G. Label.

The sexy ad campaign opens with Paltrow wrapping a Christmas gift, then lighting a candle and playing a vinyl record to “set the mood.”

“The holidays are here. Because they never turn out how you imagine, you must cherish the joy of getting ready,” a narrator says. “First, put on a record to set the mood. Oh yeah. Do everything in slow motion. Make this feeling last.”

Wearing a one-shoulder black romper teamed with gold necklaces, The Politician star mixes herself a drink and flashes a smile at the camera. “Someone’s double-fisting,” the narrator adds. “And dammit! She’s earned it…go ahead and have a laugh, even if it is just for the camera.”

Throughout the video, Paltrow models several different outfits from the collection (available here!) while participating in holiday activities, like hanging ornaments on her Christmas tree and stuffing a row of stockings.

“Do something for others but don’t forget about No. 1,” the narrator says, as Paltrow almost slips a sex toy into one one of the cream-colored stockings, before reconsidering and keeping it for herself. “Yes, that is a vibrator.”

The actress throws a red velvet blazer over her shoulders as she heads out the door for a night on the town. “Happy holidays, from G Label,” the commercial concludes.

“Gwyneth is gorgeous as always, but that narration is everything,” one fan commented on the YouTube video. Another added, “She can do no wrong. Brilliant!”

The wellness publication and e-commerce brand described the video on its YouTube channel. “Our December collection, the last of the year, is here. It’s a mix of elegant eveningwear, snuggly-soft sweaters, and sexy cocktail-ready pieces all wrapped up in a pretty, frilly bow.”

Last month, Goop — which often suggests racy products for its readers — released its 2019 Holiday Gift Guide dubbed “Ridiculous by Awesome Holiday Gifts.” It featured an array of unconventional and exclusive gift ideas, including a rather risqué option for the bedroom: a $1,350 “Restraining Arts Kit” which the brand assures is “bound to please.”

“Yes, yes, and ohhh yes,” the gift’s description reads. “Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM. It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”