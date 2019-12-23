Gwyneth Paltrow Gets a 'Pre-Christmas Schvitz' Session as She Poses Topless in Steamy Sauna Pic

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

It’s getting hot in here!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, just shared her hack to staying warm during the holidays.

On Saturday, the Goop founder posted a steamy Instagram snap of herself posing topless in sauna.

The actress lounged on the sauna bench wearing just black bikini bottom while covering her bare chest with crossed arms.

“Getting my pre-Christmas schvitz on in a miraculous, @clearlightsaunas100 #healwithheat,” wrote Paltrow, adding a tag for Clearlight Saunas, a company that makes saunas to install anywhere, beloved by celebrities like Zac Efron. “I love this thing,” she added.

Friends of Paltrow flocked to the comments section, with model Lily Aldridge saying, “Need this 🙌🏽” and mother-daughter-duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn both commenting. “Need one!!!💃🙌.”

And fans praised Paltrow’s self-care selfie. “This picture is to[o] goopy,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “How are you aging backwards😍😍.”

The Politician star recently stripped for ELLE’s Women in Hollywood issue in October, where she posed topless in suspenders and opened up about the impact her lifestyle brand Goop had on her acting career.

“In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field,” she told the magazine. “You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word.” But now, with Goop, Paltrow says her “ambition has been unleashed.”

Paltrow showed her “unleashed ambition” in a sexy ad campaign for the brand’s December collection, which showed the actress wrapping a Christmas gift, then lighting a candle and playing a vinyl record to “set the mood.”

Wearing a one-shoulder black romper and gold necklaces, Paltrow mixed herself a martini while flashing a smile at the camera.

“The holidays are here. Because they never turn out how you imagine, you must cherish the joy of getting ready,” a narrator says in a deep, slow voice. “First, put on a record to set the mood. Oh yeah. Do everything in slow motion. Make this feeling last.”

“Someone’s double-fisting,” the narrator adds. “And dammit! She’s earned it…go ahead and have a laugh, even if it is just for the camera.”