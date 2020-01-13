Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Her Twinning Moment with Zendaya: See Their High-Fashion Faceoff!

Zendaya and Gwyneth Paltrow just had a major matching moment — and the Politician actress is loving it!

Less than a week after Paltrow, 47, covered Harper’s Bazaar‘s February issue wearing a $15,000 chrome “anatomical breastplate” by Tom Ford, the Euphoria star, 23, wore the same statement-making piece on the red carpet at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night.

While Paltrow’s ensemble was only seen from the waist-up on her Harper’s Bazaar cover, Zendaya wore the mockneck fuchsia piece, from Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 collection, with a flowing maxi evening skirt from the label in the same hue.

Image zoom John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Image zoom Zoey Grossman

Fans on social media quickly noticed that the actress’ both modeled the same high-fashion design, but Paltrow didn’t seem to mind that they twinned.

“Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya,” the actress hilariously commented on a photo of Zendaya’s red carpet look shared on Instagram.

But TV writer and podcaster Ira Madison III was also quick to point out to Paltrow that she does in fact have another thing in common with the Euphoria star: They both were in Spiderman: Homecoming — something which has slipped Paltrow’s mind before.

This isn’t the only time Zendaya’s matched another star on the red carpet. In September 2019, fans realized they were seeing double when the actress wore the same Berluti suit that actor Michael B. Jordan had worn to the Vanity Fair Oscars party just months earlier in February.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Zendaya’s longtime stylist and “image architect” Law Roach, pointed out the parallel looks on social media. “Who you got Z or B????” he wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side photo of the two stars.

Roach, who calls Zendaya his “fashion soulmate,” told PEOPLE that the pair tend to go for outfits that “feel best at that moment.”

“Everything that she walks out of the house she loves, so no matter what the critics say, she loves it,” Roach added. “And that’s the most important thing, and that all comes from confidence.”