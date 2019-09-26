Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Her Viral 'Slow Walk' at the Emmys: 'I Think I Look Pretty Normal'

Gwyneth Paltrow has addressed her sluggish walk to remember at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The 46-year-old actress and mogul made headlines on Monday after the Internet became infatuated with her slow-paced walk on the stage of Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. Twitter quickly called out the Goop mogul, suggesting she wear a different dress and declaring it the “best performance of the night.” Some users even turned the pace into a meme.

Sorry, sorry, sorry. I need to be HONEST. This is the exact way I move when I am heading to the bathroom but I don’t want anyone to know it’s an EMERGENCY: pic.twitter.com/pFuGXwfMpF — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) September 23, 2019

But Paltrow chalked up her viral stroll to the vintage Valentino Haute Couture gown she was wearing.

“I don’t totally get it,” Paltrow told host Savannah Guthrie on Thursday morning’s Today show. “Although, there was no slit in the back of the dress because it was from 1963, a couture Valentino gown, so I didn’t want to chop a slit in it.”

“I think I look pretty normal,” she added.

.@GwynethPaltrow talks to @savannahguthrie about working with her husband Brad Falchuk on @the_Politician, and she says that @LauraDern predicted her career in business years ago. pic.twitter.com/dMBmpklfGg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2019

Although Paltrow justified her shimmy onto the stage, her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, quickly came to her defense after the Emmy Awards.

“That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits,” Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has. In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design.”

Saltzman also shed light on Paltrow’s decision to wear the vintage, yet seemingly constricting, dress. The stylist says that Paltrow wore the archival dress to honor her close friend, designer Valentino Garavani.

Paltrow’s explanation, with back-up from her stylist, seem to have put the buzzy walk to rest.

In her chat with Guthrie on Today, Paltrow also discussed her role on Netflix’s The Politician, premiering Friday, and revealed that her husband Brad Falchuk, who is a producer and writer for the political satire, had to “convince her” to take time off at Goop for the role.

Paltrow recently opened up about her husband, whom she tied the knot with last September, in InStyle‘s 25th anniversary issue. “Married life has been really good. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways.”