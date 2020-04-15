Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Daughter's Joke 'To-Do' List for Her: 'More Vagina Eggs and Candles'

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram; Inset: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s kids are nothing if not supportive of her work!

On Tuesday night, the actress and Goop founder, 47, shared a hilarious note from her 15-year-old daughter, Apple, to her Instagram feed, which outlined a few tasks she thought her mom could take on while they practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shouting out a couple of Paltrow’s most famous Goop products — the Jade Egg and the This Smells Like My Vagina Candle — Apple’s note reads, “Make more vagina eggs & candles.”

Paltrow captioned the funny post, “Apples interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen.”

The star’s fellow celebrity friends jumped in on the comments section to offer their seal of approval for Apple’s hilarious words.

“Hahahahaha she’s a genius,” Mindy Kaling wrote, praising Paltrow’s daughter.

Image zoom From L to R: Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Derek Blasberg/Instagram

It seems like both Apple and her younger brother, Moses (who just celebrated his 14th birthday!), are all in when it comes to being cheerleaders for their mom’s career.

“I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye,” Paltrow — who shares her children with ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay fame — said during a February visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go.”

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’ ” the Oscar winner recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.’ ”

“I was like, ‘Thank you!'” Paltrow added.

Earlier this month, Paltrow took a short break from working at home to share an adorable (and rare!) selfie with Moses and Apple.

The Royal Tenenbaums actress shared a gorgeous bare-faced photo — wearing layered gold chain necklaces, an oversized T-shirt and her hair pulled back into a loose bun — with both of her teenagers standing at her side.

“WFH with some moral support 💚,” Paltrow captioned the sweet snapshot, which featured a glimpse at her daughter and son.

