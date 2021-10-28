Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Teaches Her What 'Snatched' Means as They Unbox New SKIMS x Fendi

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin helped her do her first Instagram "unboxing" video when the SKIMS x Fendi collaboration arrived at their door

Gwyneth Paltrow decided to channel her inner influencer and film her first Instagram "unboxing" video when Kim Kardashian West sent the actress items from her new SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection. So, Paltrow turned to none other than 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin for some assistance.

Paltrow, 49, filmed Martin opening the bright fuchsia box filled with SKIMS x Fendi clothing, and captioned the clip, "An unboxing (my first) with help." They peeled back the tissue paper to reveal the boxed products, then stopped the camera so they could pull out items for their next shot.

First Paltrow grabbed a classic SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit and held it up as Martin explained that the piece would help give her a "snatched" shape. "What is that?" Paltrow asked her daughter.

"This is so you can get nice and snatched," Martin said. Paltrow quipped, "What is snatched?!"

Her daughter (whom she shares with her ex Chris Martin) replied with a laugh, "It's like... I don't know!"

Then Paltrow took out some of the SKIMS x Fendi pieces and held each up so Martin could capture them on camera. "Is this how you do an unboxing?" she asked.

"Yeah, I'm teaching you my ways," Martin said.

By the end of their unboxing Paltrow wrote over her Instagram Story, "I have now learned [what] 'snatched' means. I am killing it(?)"

She help up a one-shoulder SKIMS x Fendi bodysuit, pouted her lips and asked Martin, "Is this going to make me snatched?"

Martin said: "Yeah! One hundred percent. It's going to snatch the house down."

The SKIMS x Fendi collaboration marks the brands' first step into ready-to-wear. The luxury collection will launch on Nov. 9, and feature form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings will retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. Of course, SKIMs signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery will also get a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo. The collection additionally will feature swimsuits also in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.

The union was born because of Kardashian West's friendship with Fendi's artist director Kim Jones, she explained to WSJ. After hearing women in his office liked her garments, Kardashian West said she "sent him a bunch." They first began discussing the collaboration in December of last year, and Kardashian West — who served as fit model for the collection — met Jones in Mexico in March for fitting sessions.

"I really like to be a fit model ... I need to feel it," she explained. "I probably do so much more work than people assume, that might not even be necessary at this point. But I do it."