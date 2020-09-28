Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple, 16, Hilariously Reacts to Her Mom’s Nude Birthday Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday by posing in "nothing but my birthday suit"

On Sunday, The Politician star bared it all for a playful photo on social media in honor of her 48th birthday. "In nothing but my birthday suit today,” she captioned the shot, before going on to give one of Goop’s latest releases a shout out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off,” she added.

Paltrow's 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin later hilariously reacted to the post, writing "MOM" in the comments section, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

The Goop founder then responded to Apple's comment with three laughing in tears emojis.

Although Apple got to poke fun at her mom from her private Instagram account, Paltrow has previously revealed that she only allows her daughter and 14-year-old son Moses a limited amount of time on social media.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

"You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not,' " she said in July during an interview on Rob Lowe's Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, adding that Apple and Moses "understand" her rules.

"As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is," she added, saying that both her children have learned hard work from watching their parent's careers.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses gwyneth paltrow/instagram

Image zoom Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

The Iron Man star went on to say that "it's really been interesting to be [Apple's] mother, because as she's come into her own."

"It's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?' " Paltrow said, speaking of her daughter. "She's so bright and so funny... she's hilarious."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Paltrow described her up-and-coming fashionista daughter as a “beauty queen," admitting that “she is glamorous in a way that I’m not.”