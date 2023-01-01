Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the Shakespeare in Love actress wrote alongside the photo on Instagram

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 1, 2023 12:36 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is ushering in the New Year with style.

In a photo shared Saturday on Instagram, the actress and Goop founder can be seen lounging on a boat with daughter Apple Martin, sporting coordinating string bikinis. Paltrow is rocking a cute black suit with a triangle top and matching bottoms.

Martin, 18, is laying on her stomach in the picture, and she appears to be blowing a kiss to the camera. She's wearing a white string bikini, paired with big black sunglasses and a messy bun.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the Shakespeare in Love actress wrote alongside the photo.

In addition to the bikini pic, Paltrow also shared two more photos from her tropical vacation with mom Blythe Danner, Martin and son Moses, 16.

The stylish mother-daughter duo has a shared love of fashion and shopping.

In November, the Goop CEO shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after a "couple of days" in the city the 18-year-old calls home since starting college this fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'

In a photo on her Instagram Stories, Paltrow and Martin look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow wrote on the mirror selfie photo — with both of them clad in comfy clothes to shop — "whoops."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair also posed for a selfie at Elios Restaurant, both looking chic in black, with Paltrow smiling as Martin makes a little duck face. Both mom and daughter accessorized their looks with gold jewelry. Martin wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, while Paltrow stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate.

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/cher/status/1609473036289470465. Creditl: Cher/Twitter
Cher Flashes Ring in Party Photo with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
Karolina Kurkova
Karolína Kurková Says Her Goal for the New Year Is to Get Her Driver's License
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Chases Waterfalls in Green Bikini During Family Holidays in Maui
Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory
Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
florence pugh
See Florence Pugh's Best 2022 Style Moments, from Show-Stopping Sheer Gowns to Valentino Short-Shorts
TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlJ6xgOZQ4/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D.; https://www.tiktok.com/@milaniagiudice321/video/7181214170531056942?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7181214170531056942 TERESA GIUDICE/Tiktok . Luis Ruelas Gifts Wife Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Cartier Bracelets for Christmas.
Luis Ruelas' Team Responds to Claims He Gifted Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets
Vivienne Westwood
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Following Her Death at 81
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu0Se4uayQ/ briellebiermann Verified at this point, i need to live on an island 🌊💕who’s joining me? 22h
Brielle Biermann Posts Itty-Bitty Bikini Photos from Holiday Vacation: 'I Need to Live on an Island'
Machine Gun Kelly on Kimmel
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard Outfit at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Sofia Vergara Shares Sultry Mirror Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini
Sofía Vergara Shares Sultry Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini Moment
Vivienne Westwood
Dame Vivienne Westwood, Legendary Fashion Designer, Dead at 81
Kim Kardashian addresses photoshop of family pic / christmas
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture
See Selena Gomez Go from Make-up Free to Everyday Glam
See Selena Gomez Go from Make-up Free to Everyday Glam in Getting Ready TikTok 
Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker Matching in Their Black Tie Best at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party