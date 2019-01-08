Gwyneth Paltrow just shared a rare photo of her daughter, Apple Martin, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Paltrow posted a snap of her 14-year-old mini-me kissing her on the cheek on Instagram. And even if it’s just a profile shot, Apple is certainly the actress’ mini-me.

Also in the photo is someone who appears to be Apple’s friend, Deven. Paltrow wished her a happy birthday in the caption writing, “Happy birthday to you, sweet Doobs. My other daughter, your giant heart lights up our lives.”

While Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin keep their two children, Apple and Moses, 12, out of the limelight, they occasionally share a pic or two of their family.

At the end of summer 2018, Paltrow shared a photo of her kids standing in a grassy lawn giving serious stares to the camera writing, “Noooooo summer don’t go.”

She also posted a selfie with Apple in honor of National Daughters Day in September saying, “it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.”

Most recently, Apple stood by her mom’s side during Paltrow’s September wedding to producer Brad Falchuk. Both Apple and Falchuk’s teen daughter, Isabella, wore matching strapless Monique Lhuillier dresses featuring tulle skirts to celebrate their parents’ nuptials.