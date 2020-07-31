Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple, 16, Twin in Sports Bras and Leggings During Workout Session

Gwyneth Paltrow and her teenage daughter rocked matching smiles — and sneakers — in the fitness snap, which was taken by Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin are two peas in a pod!

Documenting a mother-daughter bonding activity on Friday, Paltrow posted a photograph of the pair posing together while dressed for an at-home workout in matching fitness attire.

In the twinning snap — which was taken by Paltrow and ex Chris Martin’s 16-year-old daughter — the actress, 47, wore a black sports bra with a pair of color-coordinating leggings, while her teenage daughter opted for a gray top and light purple bottoms.

As if the pair didn’t already look nearly identical, the Goop founder went on to reveal in the comments section that they were both wearing matching black-and-white pairs of HOKA ONE ONE running shoes.

Commenting on their shared love of exercise, the mother of two captioned the photograph, “2 generations of fanatics,” tagging her longtime trainer, Tracy Anderson.

Paltrow and Apple have been posing together a lot lately. They recently teamed up to model Paltrow's latest Goop G. Label July Core Collection launch, wearing matching denim looks.

And shared another selfie session lounging outside in swimsuits. “Summer with my 🍎," Paltrow captioned her Instagram post.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Apple celebrated her big sweet 16 in May at home, to which Paltrow gave her a loving tribute on social media.

"I can't believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow wrote in May, alongside a glamorous series of snaps of her daughter.

"You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom,” she added. “I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades."

Acknowledging that having to celebrate at home wasn’t the way her daughter had planned on honoring the milestone moment, Paltrow praised the teen for taking it stride.