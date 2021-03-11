Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple, 16, Steals from Her Closet: 'She Likes My Shoes' 

The Goop founder also revealed that her teenage daughter gives her "beauty tips all the time"

Apple Martin isn't shy when it comes to swiping from her mom Gwyneth Paltrow's closet.

During the Goop founder's recent appearance on People (The Show!), Paltrow, 48, revealed that daughter Apple, 16, has started borrowing some of her clothes — and sometimes Paltrow will even do the same!

"Apple borrows from my closet. Although I did take a hoodie from her about two weeks ago. So, fair enough. But she likes my t-shirts and my shoes. She likes my shoes," the star says.

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin, says she and Apple also bond over makeup.

Image zoom Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

"Apple gives me beauty tips all the time," says the wellness and lifestyle guru. "She's really amazing at doing eyeliner and all that kind of stuff, so she tries to get me to be a little bit more glam at home, which I just am not."

Earlier this year, the actress shared her philosophy on parenting teenagers. "I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible," she told Rob Lowe on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. "I've really have tried not to just hand them things."

Image zoom Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/ instagram