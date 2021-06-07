Gwyneth Paltrow just named a pair of earrings from her new Goop G. Label Jewelry collection after her lookalike daughter — who helped her mom "refine" the designs

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets a Piercing with Daughter Apple, 17, Every Year on the Teen's Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin share a special style tradition each year when the Goop founder celebrates her eldest child's birthday.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo get a new piercing on Apple's birthday, so it's no wonder Paltrow, 48, dedicated a design from her new Goop G. Label Jewelry collection to Apple, 17.

"Every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing — it's this little tradition we have," Paltrow said on Instagram. "She was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs. She'll definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings."

G. Label Jewelry - Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Anjelica Rivera

In Apple's honor, the lifestyle guru and entrepreneur created the Apple Circle Pavé Drop Earrings for the line, a trio of hoops featuring 44 diamonds, retailing for $1,450. The sentimental earrings are one of six of the classic investment pieces Paltrow designed for Goop's debut jewelry collection.

"I don't differentiate between day and night. If I invest in a great piece of jewelry, I'm going to wear it all the time: I'll sleep in it, wear it on the red carpet and pick up [my son] Moses from school in it," she said.

G. Label Jewelry - Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Anjelica Rivera

For the campaign, Paltrow modeled the pieces herself, including the Deven Link Necklace ($2,500), Emily Yellow Gold and Pavé Split Earrings ($895), Sydney Floating-Diamond Pinkie Ring ($1,300), Elliot Assorted-Link Bracelet ($1,500) and Fiene Yellow Gold and Pavé Ear Cuff ($650).

G. Label Jewelry - Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Anjelica Rivera

While the star covered up in clothing for some shots, in others Paltrow stripped down to a black bra and even went topless as she modeled the jewelry.

G. Label Jewelry - Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Anjelica Rivera

Jewelry has always held a special place in Paltrow's heart. When the actress looked back at her life through style in a Vogue video, she shared the heartwarming story behind the pieces she wore to the 1999 Oscars: Harry Winston diamond earrings and a matching choker necklace.

"I had borrowed [these] Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars, and then after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them," Paltrow explained. "Now I'm gonna cry. So, that was very sweet."

Paltrow's father, Bruce Paltrow, died suddenly in Rome, Italy, just three years later of complications resulting from pneumonia. Almost two decades after she first wore them, she decided that her wedding to Brad Falchuk was the perfect occasion to rewear the special jewels.