See Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin, 14, as a Bridesmaid in Her Mom's Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow had her 14-year-old daughter Apple Martin standing by her side when she married producer Brad Falchuk in an intimate ceremony on Sept. 29 at her East Hampton home.

Apple and Falchuk’s teen daughter, Isabella, wore matching strapless Monique Lhuillier dresses featuring tulle skirts to celebrate their parents’ nuptials.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

The couple shared an inside look at their romantic affair on Paltrow’s lifestyle site, Goop, revealing all the details that made their big day so special.

“Her daughters wore Monique Lhuillier,” a caption reads alongside a photo of Apple and Isabella watching Paltrow slip into her custom lace Valentino Couture wedding dress, designed by the label’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli with help from the star’s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

RELATED: See Gwyneth and Brad’s Wedding Photo Album on Goop!

In the romantic first look wedding photo Paltrow shared on her Instagram and with PEOPLE, Apple can also be seen in the back right hand corner, looking on with a smile as her mom and new step dad celebrate their first few minutes as husband and wife.

John Dolan

“Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives. #thefaltrows,” she shared on Instagram.

Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin share two kids, daughter Apple and son Moses, 12. They “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 and have remained amicable ever since.

While Martin missed the couple’s wedding due to concert performance at the Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C. on the same day, their son Moses served in the bridal party as a groomsman alongside Falchuk’s son, Brody.

The men dressed in dapper Tom Ford suits for the occasion.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares First Wedding Photo with Brad Falchuk: See Her Gorgeous Dress

Chefs Francis Mallmann and Mario Carbone cooked dinner for the guests who attended the wedding, including Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr.

For her reception look, Paltrow turned to her close friend, designer Stella McCartey, who designed a dance-ready white romper (with a cape!).

RELATED: All About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Understated Wedding Day Beauty Look

After their big day, the newlyweds went on a mini-moon in Umbria and Paris, and then Paltrow traveled to London for the opening of Goop’s first international store. Her close friends Stella McCartney, Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore and Elizabeth Saltzman were on hand to celebrate Goop’s presence across the pond.

On September 26, Paltrow shared a photo of her mini-me daughter for National Daughter’s Day, showing off their striking resemblance.

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life,” she captioned the shot.