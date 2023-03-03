Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32

Anne Hathaway wore cuffed jeans earlier this week, too

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

gwyneth paltrow
Photo: gwyneth paltrow/instagram; amazon

Wide-leg and bootcut silhouettes have been the stuff of denim dreams over the past year. But one style you probably haven't seen in a while? Cuffed jeans. However, Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow are making a case for the relaxed look.

Earlier this week, The Devil Wears Prada actress took a phone call on a New York City sidewalk in a pair of medium-wash blue jeans that were cuffed at the hem. Just a day later, the Goop founder shared seven "OOTD" (Outfit of the Day) mirror selfies, one of which included a light wash, straight-legged pair of jeans with a folded bottom.

Not only does this easy tweak add a dash of nonchalance to any pair of jeans, but it's really practical, too. Cuffed jeans give your footwear its time to shine, unlike the billowy bottoms that are splashed all over Hollywood right now. Plus, with spring approaching, it's smart to pull the hems of your pants up from the ground so they don't drag and get wet on rainy days.

Below, shop similar cuffed jeans at Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Madewell, starting at just $32.

Cuffed Jeans

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Lee jeans a five-star rating, deeming them comfy and "super cute." The $32 pick is available in light, dark, and medium washes, plus black and white options. One reviewer loves how the lightweight feel makes them suitable for year-round wear.

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean
Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $31.99; amazon.com

This medium-wash, wide-leg pair resembles Hathaway's pick, and it's nearly 40 percent off right now. But if you prefer a smaller cuff, these straight-leg jeans are more subtle. The NYDJ pair features a slimming fabric for a flattering fit, too.

NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans, $119; nordstrom.com

Take a cue from Hathaway and Paltrow, and refresh your denim collection for spring with a pair of cuffed jeans. Your shoes will thank you. Shop more cuffed jeans at Nordstrom, Zappos, Madewell, and Amazon below.

1822 Ripped Cuffed Slim Fit Girlfriend Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! 1822 Denim Ripped Cuffed Slim Fit Girlfriend Jeans, $59; nordstrom.com

Liverpool Marley Girlfriend w/ Double Roll Cuff
Zappos

Buy It! Liverpool Marley Girlfriend Jeans with Double Roll Cuff, $88.20 (orig. $98); zappos.com

KSUBI Brooklyn Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ksubi Brooklyn Straight-Leg Jeans, $156 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com

Madewell The Momjean in Leacrest Wash: Cuffed Edition
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Momjean in Leacrest Wash: Cuffed Edition, $79.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

Silver Jeans Co. Women's Avery High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Silver Jeans Co. Avery High Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $69.79; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

gigi hadid, hailey bieber, emma stone
Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy
Related Articles
Best Jeans for Curvy Women
The 25 Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023
The 15 Best Straight Leg Jeans of 2022
We Found the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans for Every Body Type
Best Jeans for Tall Women
The 10 Best Jeans for Tall Women of 2023, According to Fashion Experts
12-best-boyfriend-jeans-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2023
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfie: 'Oops'. Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfies: 'Oops'
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
fall ed picks tout
Editors' Picks: What We're Buying This Fall
Gwyneth Paltrow, apple martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Outfit Highlight Reel — and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes a Cameo
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards in Sporty Black Bikini Shows Off Her Washboard Abs in Impromptu Mirror Selfie
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Admits She Uses Her Under-Eye Masks During Meetings: 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Sofia Vergara Shares Sultry Mirror Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini
Sofía Vergara Shares Sultry Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini Moment
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' T-Shirt: 'I Might Need a Few of These'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye
Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Goes On Shopping Spree with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Whoops'
Gwyneth Paltrow wears Carolina Herrera to Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary
Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Her Famous Abs to the Red Carpet in Cutout Carolina Herrera Gown