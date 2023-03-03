Lifestyle Style Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32 Anne Hathaway wore cuffed jeans earlier this week, too By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: gwyneth paltrow/instagram; amazon Wide-leg and bootcut silhouettes have been the stuff of denim dreams over the past year. But one style you probably haven't seen in a while? Cuffed jeans. However, Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow are making a case for the relaxed look. Earlier this week, The Devil Wears Prada actress took a phone call on a New York City sidewalk in a pair of medium-wash blue jeans that were cuffed at the hem. Just a day later, the Goop founder shared seven "OOTD" (Outfit of the Day) mirror selfies, one of which included a light wash, straight-legged pair of jeans with a folded bottom. Not only does this easy tweak add a dash of nonchalance to any pair of jeans, but it's really practical, too. Cuffed jeans give your footwear its time to shine, unlike the billowy bottoms that are splashed all over Hollywood right now. Plus, with spring approaching, it's smart to pull the hems of your pants up from the ground so they don't drag and get wet on rainy days. Below, shop similar cuffed jeans at Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Madewell, starting at just $32. Cuffed Jeans Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $31.99; amazon.com 1822 Denim Ripped Cuffed Slim Fit Girlfriend Jeans, $59; nordstrom.com Silver Jeans Co. Avery High Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $69.79; amazon.com Madewell The Momjean in Leacrest Wash: Cuffed Edition, $79.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com Liverpool Marley Girlfriend Jeans with Double Roll Cuff, $88.20 (orig. $98); zappos.com NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans, $119; nordstrom.com Ksubi Brooklyn Straight-Leg Jeans, $156 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com Anne Hathaway Strutted Through Paris in the Hollywood-Loved Flattering Jeans Trend You Can Get for $38 Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Lee jeans a five-star rating, deeming them comfy and "super cute." The $32 pick is available in light, dark, and medium washes, plus black and white options. One reviewer loves how the lightweight feel makes them suitable for year-round wear. Amazon Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $31.99; amazon.com This medium-wash, wide-leg pair resembles Hathaway's pick, and it's nearly 40 percent off right now. But if you prefer a smaller cuff, these straight-leg jeans are more subtle. The NYDJ pair features a slimming fabric for a flattering fit, too. Nordstrom Buy It! NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans, $119; nordstrom.com Take a cue from Hathaway and Paltrow, and refresh your denim collection for spring with a pair of cuffed jeans. Your shoes will thank you. Shop more cuffed jeans at Nordstrom, Zappos, Madewell, and Amazon below. Nordstrom Buy It! 1822 Denim Ripped Cuffed Slim Fit Girlfriend Jeans, $59; nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Liverpool Marley Girlfriend Jeans with Double Roll Cuff, $88.20 (orig. $98); zappos.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ksubi Brooklyn Straight-Leg Jeans, $156 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Momjean in Leacrest Wash: Cuffed Edition, $79.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com Amazon Buy It! Silver Jeans Co. Avery High Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $69.79; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off 12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy