Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32

Wide-leg and bootcut silhouettes have been the stuff of denim dreams over the past year. But one style you probably haven't seen in a while? Cuffed jeans. However, Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow are making a case for the relaxed look.

Earlier this week, The Devil Wears Prada actress took a phone call on a New York City sidewalk in a pair of medium-wash blue jeans that were cuffed at the hem. Just a day later, the Goop founder shared seven "OOTD" (Outfit of the Day) mirror selfies, one of which included a light wash, straight-legged pair of jeans with a folded bottom.

Not only does this easy tweak add a dash of nonchalance to any pair of jeans, but it's really practical, too. Cuffed jeans give your footwear its time to shine, unlike the billowy bottoms that are splashed all over Hollywood right now. Plus, with spring approaching, it's smart to pull the hems of your pants up from the ground so they don't drag and get wet on rainy days.

Below, shop similar cuffed jeans at Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Madewell, starting at just $32.

Cuffed Jeans

Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given these Lee jeans a five-star rating, deeming them comfy and "super cute." The $32 pick is available in light, dark, and medium washes, plus black and white options. One reviewer loves how the lightweight feel makes them suitable for year-round wear.

Amazon

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean, $31.99; amazon.com

This medium-wash, wide-leg pair resembles Hathaway's pick, and it's nearly 40 percent off right now. But if you prefer a smaller cuff, these straight-leg jeans are more subtle. The NYDJ pair features a slimming fabric for a flattering fit, too.

Nordstrom

Buy It! NYDJ Cuffed Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans, $119; nordstrom.com

Take a cue from Hathaway and Paltrow, and refresh your denim collection for spring with a pair of cuffed jeans. Your shoes will thank you. Shop more cuffed jeans at Nordstrom, Zappos, Madewell, and Amazon below.

Nordstrom

Buy It! 1822 Denim Ripped Cuffed Slim Fit Girlfriend Jeans, $59; nordstrom.com

Zappos

Buy It! Liverpool Marley Girlfriend Jeans with Double Roll Cuff, $88.20 (orig. $98); zappos.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ksubi Brooklyn Straight-Leg Jeans, $156 (orig. $240); nordstrom.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Momjean in Leacrest Wash: Cuffed Edition, $79.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

Amazon

Buy It! Silver Jeans Co. Avery High Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $69.79; amazon.com

