Gwyneth Paltrow Covers Goop Magazine in Stunning Photo From Her Wedding Day

Gwyneth Paltrow’s sharing another intimate look at her wedding day on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s fourth issue.

On the cover, shot by photographer Lynsey Addario, the 46-year-old actress and Goop lifestyle guru’s back faces the camera as she leans over a couch to take a peek out the window before her nuptials on Sept. 29, when she married Brad Falchuk in a romantic ceremony held in the backyard of Paltrow’s home in East Hampton, New York. It is part of a special, collectible edition of Goop Magazine, which includes tips from Paltrow’s own wedding planner, that hits stands on Nov. 27.

The cover also provides a closer glimpse at the custom Valentino Couture gown and floor-length veil Paltrow wore. The lace gown and veil featured small, barely visible dots all over.

Photograph by Lynsey Addario

Paltrow’s custom Valentino Couture lace dress featured feminine cap sleeves, and illusion neckline and an open-back. She paired the timeless design with a long tulle veil and her straight hair worn down. She also kept her bridal beauty look very natural with soft makeup.

John Dolan

Celeb-loved hairstylist Orlando Pita styled Paltrow’s hair for the wedding, and exclusively told PEOPLE that the star wanted a “clean, timeless and effortless look,” which he created using only a few steps.

Pita started by spritzing her hair with his Orlando Pita Play Former Glory Protein Spray Treatment to protect her ends against heat damage. Then he simply blew out her hair and used a 1.75-inch T3 curling iron to give the hair loose wave.

As for her makeup, pro Gucci Westman created a natural, glowy aesthetic for the star, giving her a soft pink flush on her cheeks using Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Dou Dou and luminous skin with the Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlight. Westman dusted Paltrow’s eyes in very light wash of a neutral brown shadow and coated her lips with a sheer gloss from Juice Beauty.

Paltrow and Falchuk were joined by close friends Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Rob Lowe, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr. for the intimate celebration.

The couple officially announced the exciting news to the world in Jan. 2018 in the cover story for Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue (in which she showed off her enormous and surprising engagement ring).

Steven Pan

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow revealed of getting married for a second time. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”