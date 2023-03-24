Gwyneth Paltrow's Courtroom Style Is Peak Gwyneth, from Her $1,450 Boots to Her $595 Sweater

Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom style is a master class in "rich mom" dressing.

The Goop creator is currently in Utah for a civil trial, following a 2016 incident on the ski slopes and 2019 lawsuit for an alleged hit and run.

For each day of her trial, Paltrow has shown up wearing the exact clothes she's come to be known for: beautifully crafted neutrals. And as also expected, some pieces can be found in her own G. Label by Goop collection.

For Paltrow's first appearance in court, she wore a cozy chunky sweater in a cream shade, paired with slouchy brown trousers. The sweater is likely from the actress' G Label collection — with similar styles here and here retailing for $595.

She's covered up her looks with a long olive green coat to come and go from the courthouse, adding in the only pop of color to her neutral palette of clothes. She capped off this look with brown Celine boots that retail for $1,200 and Ray-Ban Aviator Chromance sunglasses that retail for $248.

Paltrow also layered tons of jewelry on her wrists and around her neck, much of it coming from the brand Foundrae, which she features on Goop, as well as her own G. Label by Goop. She's favored gold pieces, like chain-link bracelets and necklaces. These all pop against her neutral clothes, like this cream cardigan and brown tote.

On her third day in court, Paltrow opted for a slouchy knit double-breasted suit. She kept it casual with a ribbed tank layered underneath the jacket. But rather than let it get too casual, she stacked up her jewelry yet again.

On Friday, Paltrow took the stand in court wearing a black polo shirt, long navy skirt and $1,450 black Prada boots.

Paltrow is testifying in a Park City, Utah, civil trial after being sued by retired doctor Terry Sanderson over a 2016 skiing collision.

She took the stand on Friday, taking questions from the opposing lawyers about the Feb. 26, 2016, accident that happened on the slopes at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Both parties agree the collision happened but they have conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom.

At one point, Paltrow was asked about skiing rules and etiquette, and she told the courtroom under oath, "Because I was hit by Mr. Sanderson and he was at fault, I assumed that Eric [Christiansen], who was our ski instructor who was there at the time who was overseeing the event, he said, 'I'm going to leave all of your information,' and he said, 'You should go ski down,' because my kids were waiting for me."

The trial — which is also supposed to hear testimony from Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, and her kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who were there the day of the incident — began on Tuesday. Jurors heard from the defense's expert witnesses and family members about how Sanderson, retired optometrist, saw an "acute" decline in his health after the accident.

His lawyers said Sanderson sustained injuries that included broken ribs and permanent brain damage, but Paltrow's team claimed the medical impact of the collision have been exaggerated — alleging that Sanderson is attempting to exploit the Goop founder's fame.