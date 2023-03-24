Gwyneth Paltrow's Courtroom Style Is Peak Gwyneth, from Her $1,450 Boots to Her $595 Sweater

Paltrow is in Utah to testify in a civil trial following a 2019 lawsuit

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 24, 2023 07:30 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
Photo: Shutterstock; Getty (2)

Gwyneth Paltrow's courtroom style is a master class in "rich mom" dressing.

The Goop creator is currently in Utah for a civil trial, following a 2016 incident on the ski slopes and 2019 lawsuit for an alleged hit and run.

For each day of her trial, Paltrow has shown up wearing the exact clothes she's come to be known for: beautifully crafted neutrals. And as also expected, some pieces can be found in her own G. Label by Goop collection.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty

For Paltrow's first appearance in court, she wore a cozy chunky sweater in a cream shade, paired with slouchy brown trousers. The sweater is likely from the actress' G Label collection — with similar styles here and here retailing for $595.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
Alex Goodlett/AP/Shutterstock

She's covered up her looks with a long olive green coat to come and go from the courthouse, adding in the only pop of color to her neutral palette of clothes. She capped off this look with brown Celine boots that retail for $1,200 and Ray-Ban Aviator Chromance sunglasses that retail for $248.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP/Getty

Paltrow also layered tons of jewelry on her wrists and around her neck, much of it coming from the brand Foundrae, which she features on Goop, as well as her own G. Label by Goop. She's favored gold pieces, like chain-link bracelets and necklaces. These all pop against her neutral clothes, like this cream cardigan and brown tote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
Jeff Swinger-Pool/Getty

On her third day in court, Paltrow opted for a slouchy knit double-breasted suit. She kept it casual with a ribbed tank layered underneath the jacket. But rather than let it get too casual, she stacked up her jewelry yet again.

On Friday, Paltrow took the stand in court wearing a black polo shirt, long navy skirt and $1,450 black Prada boots.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, in Park City, Utah, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Paltrow is testifying in a Park City, Utah, civil trial after being sued by retired doctor Terry Sanderson over a 2016 skiing collision.

She took the stand on Friday, taking questions from the opposing lawyers about the Feb. 26, 2016, accident that happened on the slopes at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Both parties agree the collision happened but they have conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom.

At one point, Paltrow was asked about skiing rules and etiquette, and she told the courtroom under oath, "Because I was hit by Mr. Sanderson and he was at fault, I assumed that Eric [Christiansen], who was our ski instructor who was there at the time who was overseeing the event, he said, 'I'm going to leave all of your information,' and he said, 'You should go ski down,' because my kids were waiting for me."

The trial — which is also supposed to hear testimony from Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, and her kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who were there the day of the incident — began on Tuesday. Jurors heard from the defense's expert witnesses and family members about how Sanderson, retired optometrist, saw an "acute" decline in his health after the accident.

His lawyers said Sanderson sustained injuries that included broken ribs and permanent brain damage, but Paltrow's team claimed the medical impact of the collision have been exaggerated — alleging that Sanderson is attempting to exploit the Goop founder's fame.

Related Articles
Katy Perry Vogue Tiktok
Katy Perry Reveals the Secret Behind Her Quirky 'Doll Eye' Skill That Went Viral Last Year
Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Her Supermodel Body For A Louis Vuitton Photo Shoot On Miami Beach, Florida
Gisele Bündchen Models Sexy Swimsuit on Set After Bombshell Interview About Tom Brady Divorce
gwyneth paltrow court
Gwyneth Paltrow Thought Ski Collision Was 'Practical Joke' or Something 'Perverted' for 'Split Second'
beyonce
Beyoncé and Adidas Agree to Terminate Ivy Park Partnership: Reports
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Stand to Testify in Civil Trial About 2016 Ski Crash: Watch
buuski/Instagram
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Pokes Fun at Nepo Baby Conversation with Cheeky T-Shirts
Beyonce's collaboration with Balmain
Beyoncé and Balmain Drop Fashion Bombshell with 'Renaissance'-Inspired Couture Collection: See the Looks!
Eva Mendes Slays in Photos From ‘Early Work Day’: ‘Resting Eva Face
Eva Mendes Shows Her 'Early Work Day' Glam — and the Bag She's Carrying with Ryan Gosling's Initials
Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Skills as She Returns to Competitive Horse Riding in Florida
Bella Hadid Returns to Horseback Riding Roots as She Continues to Focus on Mental Health Amid Sobriety
Jennifer Coolidge Teases the Next Phase of Her Beauty Influencer Career with e.l.f.: Exclusive Clip
Jennifer Coolidge Teases the Next Phase of Her Beauty Influencer Career with e.l.f.: Exclusive Clip!
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom, in Park City, Utah.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Private Security Asked to 'Bring in Treats' for Bailiffs During Trial but Got Denied
US actress Gwyneth enters the courtroom after lunch break, on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah where she is accused of injuring another skier, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. - Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.
Gwyneth Paltrow Finds Utah Ski Accident Trial 'Very Stressful': 'She Just Wants It to Be Over' (Source)
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Brooklyn Beckham on His 'Throuple' with Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez: 'We All Get Along'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- "Rage, Release, Repeat" Episode 514 -- Pictured: Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen Defends Wearing Box Braids on 'Real Housewives of Miami': 'I'm Not White'
Lizzo Hilariously Adapts to 'No Nail Life' Without Extensions: 'Who Is This Girl?'
Lizzo Hilariously Adapts to 'No-Nail Life' Without Extensions: 'Who Is This Girl?'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock (13842398d) Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court as her attorney speaks, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 23 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes to Witness for 'Being an Ass' During Cross Examination