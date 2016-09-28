"#nomakeup for my 44th birthday, embracing my past and future," the birthday girl wrote

Happy Birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow!

The actress and Goop founder celebrated her special day with a makeup selfie on Instagram Tuesday. “#nomakeup for my 44th birthday, embracing my past and future,” Paltrow captioned her au natural photo. “Thank you for the instalove #goopgoesmakeupfree,” the mother of two concluded her birthday post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And we must say: the Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winning star hasn’t aged a bit since making her on-screen debut as a teenager!

So how has Paltrow kept her beauty ageless? She credits her toxin-free beauty regimen of weekly facials, daily exercises and drinking lots of water.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Changing Looks

And while she tends to stick to pretty natural makeup, she likes to switch it up every now and then. “As I get older, I’m starting to see the value of a bright lip,” she told Allure. Perhaps her go-to bold lip color is one from her Goop x Juice Beauty collaboration?