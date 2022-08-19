Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Breeziest Version of a Y2K Pant We Never Thought We'd See Again

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving us a fashion blast from the past, but in a very stylish and practical way.

The Goop founder, 49, was recently photographed in New York City on a trip with her daughter Apple Martin, 18. For one of their outings, Paltrow wore an oversized short sleeve white button-down shirt with a pair of beige capri pants. She accessorized with a vibrant orange crossbody bag and crisp white sneakers.

It's been a few days since we spotted her in this ensemble, but we can't stop thinking about her capris. The nostalgic Y2K style is one we thought we'd never see again, but Paltrow made a very convincing case for why we need a pair.

While we don't know where her pants are from, they appear to be made from a lightweight linen-like material, which is ideal for between seasons when the temperature is constantly changing. It's breezy enough to continue wearing during summer without overheating, but still provides a little warmth as cool weather sets in.

Plus, it's a fun and unexpected texture for bottoms to mix up with your regular ol' jeans and leggings. It's a little dressier while still being plenty comfortable to wear for date night, running errands, or even lounging at home.

To our surprise, we actually found a lot of similar styles, leading us to believe that Paltrow may have her finger on the pulse of a fashion fad that's sneakily making a return. If you're ready to hop on board, this under-$30 pair from Amazon most closely resembles the ones she was wearing. Although beige is taking over Hollywood right now, if you would prefer something else, this similar linen pant comes in seven other solid colors.

Keep scrolling to shop lightweight capri pants inspired by Paltrow to keep you cool for the rest of summer and trendy heading into fall.

