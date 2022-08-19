Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Breeziest Version of a Y2K Pant We Never Thought We'd See Again

Shop similar linen capris for as little as $28

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.

Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.

Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 08:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 amfAR
Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving us a fashion blast from the past, but in a very stylish and practical way.

The Goop founder, 49, was recently photographed in New York City on a trip with her daughter Apple Martin, 18. For one of their outings, Paltrow wore an oversized short sleeve white button-down shirt with a pair of beige capri pants. She accessorized with a vibrant orange crossbody bag and crisp white sneakers.

It's been a few days since we spotted her in this ensemble, but we can't stop thinking about her capris. The nostalgic Y2K style is one we thought we'd never see again, but Paltrow made a very convincing case for why we need a pair.

gwyneth paltrow
ZapatA/MEGA

While we don't know where her pants are from, they appear to be made from a lightweight linen-like material, which is ideal for between seasons when the temperature is constantly changing. It's breezy enough to continue wearing during summer without overheating, but still provides a little warmth as cool weather sets in.

Plus, it's a fun and unexpected texture for bottoms to mix up with your regular ol' jeans and leggings. It's a little dressier while still being plenty comfortable to wear for date night, running errands, or even lounging at home.

To our surprise, we actually found a lot of similar styles, leading us to believe that Paltrow may have her finger on the pulse of a fashion fad that's sneakily making a return. If you're ready to hop on board, this under-$30 pair from Amazon most closely resembles the ones she was wearing. Although beige is taking over Hollywood right now, if you would prefer something else, this similar linen pant comes in seven other solid colors.

Keep scrolling to shop lightweight capri pants inspired by Paltrow to keep you cool for the rest of summer and trendy heading into fall.

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Crop Pant
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Crop Pant, $29; amazon.com

LNX Womens Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg Drawstring Casual Loose Trousers
Amazon

Buy It! LNX Linen High-Waisted Wide Leg Trousers with Pockets, $27.98; amazon.com

Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! DKNY Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants, $79; nordstrom.com

Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Athleta Avenue Wide Leg Crop Pant, $89; athleta.gap.com

LINEN-BLEND EASY CROP PANT
Banana Republic Factory

Buy It! Banana Republic Linen-Blend Easy Crop Pant, $27.99 (orig. $69.99); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez is seen on August 14, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Low-Key Look Is the Perfect Example of Between-Season Dressing
chrissy teigen/instagram
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon
*EXCLUSIVE* Drew Barrymore steps out in glam for a car interview with Idris and Sabrina Elba in NYC!
Drew Barrymore's Take on the Button-Down Shirt Trend Is Sophisticated and Fun — You Have to Try It
gwyneth-paltrow-julianne-hough-naomi watts- jennifer-lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Deeming This Barely-There Color a Must-Have
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Celebrated Daughter Lilibet's First Birthday in the Summer Pants Everyone Should Own
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Wore the Breezy Pants Trend That Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Middleton Have Been Spotted In
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
Amazon Fashion linen clothing
11 Linen-Blend Pants and Shirts for a Cool and Comfy Summer, All Under $40 at Amazon
meghan markle Magic Linen dress
A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle Convinced Us We Need a Pair of Tailored Shorts for Summer
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Topped Off Her Business-Casual Look with a Classic Wardrobe Staple You Can Also Wear to the Beach
"Armageddon Time" Photocall - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Anne Hathaway Took a Break on Set Wearing the Comfy Shoes That Hollywood Moms Have Worn for Years
Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022
Reese Witherspoon's Striped Dress Is a Breezier Version of the Blouse Trend Meghan Markle Recently Wore
Meghan Markle jumpsuit GTL
Meghan Markle Just Made a Case for Easy, Elegant Jumpsuits
Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez Wore Oversized Corduroy Paperbag Pants with the Summer Top Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's Silk Button-Down Is an Elevated Way to Wear the Classic Shirt Celebs Always Return To