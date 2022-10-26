Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to celebrate in style.

To commemorate Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary, the Goop founder brought out the stripesvia her black-and-white Carolina Herrera dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

In addition to its playful pattern, the design featured a one-shoulder neckline adorned with a ruched floral appliqué, midriff cutout and thigh-high slit. Paltrow teamed her look with a pair of classic heels, gold jewelry and natural makeup.

The Emmy winner was joined by Gal Gadot and Laura Harrier — the Wonder Woman star in a Michael Kors zebra-printed bodycon dress and the Spider-man actress in a sleek all-black gown.

The trio posed together at the Solaire Culture exhibit in Los Angeles, where the LVMH-branded champagne maison hosted its festivities.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

More recently, the lifestyle mogul celebrated a personal milestone: her 50th birthday.

"I feel so happy being 50," Paltrow shared with PEOPLE during an event honoring her Copper Fit partnership last week.

She continued: "I really flipped out when I turned 40, because I thought, 'My life is over. I'm not going to be attractive anymore, and society isn't going to want me.' I really panicked. Turning 50 was the polar opposite. I was like, 'I've never felt better in my own skin, and I don't care if people think I'm attractive or not. I love myself.' It's a great feeling."

In starting her new decade of life, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she feels even more "confident" in knowing who she is. "I like who I am. And I know the direction I'm going in. There's an ease that has happened."

Paltrow's team knew the perfect way to toast to her empowering outlook: a photoshoot of the star wearing her most famous ensemble — her birthday suit.

"They said, 'Let's get you naked!'' she told PEOPLE on how her birthday post, in which she wore nothing but gold body paint, came about.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow additionally shared of the Instagram photo on Goop's website. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.

Leon Bennett/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the candid blog post shared with fans, Paltrow also opened up about her journey of self-reflection in entering her "new territory," apologizing to anyone she'd "hurt" in the past and for any "negative experiences" some may have encountered with her.

"I have hurt people, never intentionally, but I have done so just the same. I have let people down by not being who they needed me to be. I have betrayed myself to keep the peace," she penned in her message. "I have crossed lines, the thoughts of which sometimes rip me from sleep and suspend me into the hollowness of shame for a long, dark night."

She continued: "I would like to fully acknowledge myself. I am imperfect, I can shut down and turn to ice, I have no patience, I swear at other drivers, I don't close my closet doors, I lie when I don't want to hurt feelings."