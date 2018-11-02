Gwyneth Paltrow‘s a natural bridal beauty!

The actress, 46, and producer husband Brad Falchuk, 47, finally gave fans a glimpse inside their intimate Sept. 29 wedding on Paltrow’s lifestyle site, Goop. The beaming bride looked elegant in a custom lace Valentino Couture gown, and kept her beauty look minimal and understated for the occasion.

Paltrow walked down the aisle with her hair down in a center part with just a ever-so slight bend at the ends, styled by celeb-loved pro Orlando Pita. As for her makeup, Gucci Westman created a natural aesthetic for the star, giving her a soft pink flush on her cheeks and luminous skin. Westman dusted Paltrow’s eyes in very light wash of a neutral brown shadow and coated her lips with a nude hue.

In a 47-slide wedding gallery on Goop, Paltrow shared a shot from the hair and makeup chair. She’s seen sitting alongside close friend Cameron Diaz who opted for a bold red lip moment.

The lifestyle guru shared a photo of herself and her new husband smiling at their guests as they walked down the aisle after saying their vows on Instagram. She captioned the beautiful shot, “Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives.”

Paltrow and Falchuk held the ceremony and reception at her East Hampton, New York home. Close friends Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Rob Lowe, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr. attended the celebrations.

Guests dined on prime rib, fall vegetables and tortellini, curated by chef Mario Carbone, a particularly meaningful choice for the couple, since they went on their first date at one of his restaurants.

After their big day, the newlyweds went on a mini-moon in Umbria and Paris. Then, Paltrow traveled to London for the opening of Goop’s first international store.

Before the couple’s romantic wedding weekend kicked off, Paltrow began her birthday celebrations Thursday in N.Y.C. with a stop at the lingerie store, Journelle, in the Soho neighborhood of New York City, a source told PEOPLE. That day, Falchuk penned a sweet, heartfelt message in her honor on Instagram calling her a “timeless beauty.”

He captioned the beachside pic of Paltrow: “She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them. Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year.”

PEOPLE confirmed Paltrow and Falchuk’s engagement in Nov. 2017, and the couple officially announced the exciting news to the world in Jan. 2018 in the cover story for Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue (in which she showed off her enormous and surprising engagement ring).

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow revealed of getting married for a second time. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Paltrow split from husband of ten years Chris Martin in 2014. She shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, with Martin, 40.

Paltrow and Falchuk first went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for over a year, but flew under the radar with their relationship.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” she said.