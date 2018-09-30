Gwyneth Paltrow Just Revealed Her and Husband Brad Falchuk's Wedding Bands After Tying the Knot

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have some new jewelry!

Just one day after the pair tied the knot in a private Hamptons ceremony on Saturday, the actress posted a sweet photo of the couple holding hands while showing off their matching gold wedding bands.

In the image, Paltrow’s hand rests on top of Falchuk’s, as she tucks her pinky between two of his fingers.

Letting the sweet picture — the first the newlyweds have shared since saying “I do” — speak for itself, the Oscar winner chose to post the snapshot without a caption.

Joining the couple on their happy day were many of their famous pals, including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Robert Downey Jr.

The wedding came just days after Paltrow celebrated her 46th birthday and received a gushing tribute from Falchuk, who wrote that the actress keeps “getting better every year.”

A source told PEOPLE that ahead of her big day, Paltrow — who has never had a wedding despite previously being married to Chris Martin — sought out tips from Diaz, also 46.

“Cameron was very excited about Gwyneth’s wedding,” the source said. “Gwyneth has been giving her updates and asking for advice during the planning.”

As for Diaz’s expertise, the insider added, “Cameron pulled off a private wedding even though the media found out about it before. Gwyneth wanted the same privacy.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In January, Paltrow and the Glee co-creator, 47, announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

In the magazine spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called her then-fiancé the “man I was meant to be with.”

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said on why she was ready to tie the knot with Falchuk. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”