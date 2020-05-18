Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Color Coordinate Their Athleisure (and Face Masks) During Walk

The couple wore matching face masks, t-shirts and workout bottoms while taking a social distancing walk on Sunday in Los Angeles

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk went matchy-matchy while out on their safe social distancing walk this weekend.

The couple took some time to get some fresh air together on Sunday morning as they sported nearly-identical outfits from head-to-toe. Keeping things casual, both Paltrow, 47, and Falchuk, 49, wore basic white tees and black protective face masks while they walked through Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Falchuk went with a pair of black workout sweatpants and white sneakers on the bottom, while Paltrow opted for capri-length black leggings, a fanny pack and Hoka One sneakers.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began to escalate in the United States in March, the Goop founder posted a photo of herself wearing a face mask while carrying her groceries and shared an important message about staying safe amid the pandemic.

The star shared that she and her husband were "grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning" and that the two "walked there (keeping lots of distance)."

Paltrow explained she was very disappointed to see that while she and Falchuk were practicing social distancing, others had not been.

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol),” she explained.

She added, “It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place.”

Paltrow gave several suggestions of activities to do while stuck in self-isolation.

“It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love,” she said.