3 Generations! Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Radiant with Mother Blythe Danner and Daughter Apple Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow had some help from her mom, actress Blythe Danner, and daughter, Apple Martin, for her latest Goop product launch.

On Sunday, the lifestyle brand released its debut G. Label Dress Collection and shared photos of the dresses modeled by the three ladies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The debut G. Label Dress Collection—a seasonal edit of sweet spots and sorbet hues—is truly one for the ages," Goop's Instagram wrote alongside a photo of Paltrow, 47, and Danner, 77, posing in their dresses.

The Iron Man star, who is also mom to 14-year-old son Moses, later shared a photo on her own Instagram account that showed the three generations of women hugging and captioned it with three heart emojis.

Paltrow opted for a black and white polka-dot two-piece set: the Devin Crop Top and Danielson A-Line Polka-Dot Skirt retail for $295 and $425 respectively.

Apple, 16, matched her mom with a white and black polka-dot dress — the Zera Strapless Tiered Dress that retails for $595.

Danner chose a more colorful route with the bright pink Mendoza Dropped-Waist Shirtdress, which Goop has also listed for $595.

Paltrow also recently got her family together for a Goop skin product launch. The trio sat down for a special multi-generational chat to introduce them to the products and talk all things beauty.

After Gwyneth's husband, producer and director Brad Falchuk, snapped some family photos of the trio, Blythe and Gwyneth sat down to have a candid mother-daughter chat that was moderated by Apple herself.

"At what age did you feel the prettiest?" Apple asked her mother and grandmother.

After some thought, Gwyneth said she felt especially great in her late 30s and does accept that aging can be "hard."

"It's definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don't necessarily feel your best self externally. But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful," she said.